Florida State vs. Wake Forest prediction, odds and picks - October 28 | NCAAF season 2023

The fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles are on the road in Week 9 of the college football season. They have an ACC battle against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Saturday afternoon.

The Seminoles are dominating (7-0, 5-0 in ACC) and are coming off a 38-20 home win on Saturday against the Duke Blue Devils. The Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3) are coming off a 21-17 home win over the Pittsburgh Panthers on Saturday.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Match Details

Fixture: Florida State Seminoles (7-0, 5-0) vs. Wake Forest Demon Deacons (4-3, 1-3)

Date and Time: October 28, 2023, at 12 p.m. EST

Venue: Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Florida State Seminoles -20.5 (-110) Over 51 (-110) -1350 Wake Forest Demon Deacons +20.5 (-110) Under 51 (-110) +800

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Picks

The Florida State Seminoles have been an outstanding offensive team this season as they are 37th in the sport with 271.4 passing yards per game. Senior quarterback Jordan Travis has been doing extremely well as he is 142-of-218 (65.1 completion percentage) for 1,750 yards with 15 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has not thrown for more than two touchdowns in the previous five games so expect more than two touchdown passes in this game.

The Wake Forest Demon Deacons have been struggling on the offensive side of things as they are 80th in college football with 145.1 rushing yards per game.

Sophomore running back Demond Claiborne has been playing well as he has 99 rushes for 471 yards (4.8 yards per attempt) with five rushing touchdowns. He has done well as he is averaging 53.3 rushing yards in his last three games so this should be a chance for him to hit the over in his rushing yards.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Key Injuries

Florida State

Wide receiver Destyn Hill - Foot (Questionable)

Wide receiver Johnny Wilson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Quarterback Brock Glenn - Thumb (OUT)

Defensive lineman Darell Jackson Jr - Eligibility (OUT)

Wake Forest

Quarterback Mitch Griffis - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Ian Ver Steeg - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Walker Merrill - Foot (Questionable)

Quarterback Michael Kern - Shoulder (OUT)

Tight end Gavin Ellis - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Chase Jones - Concussion (OUT)

Offensive lineman Nick Sharpe - Ankle (OUT)

Wide receiver Donavon Greene - Knee (OUT)

Defensive back Brendon Harris - Undisclosed (OUT)

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Head-to-Head

This will be the 41st meeting between the Seminoles and the Demon Deacons and Florida State is 30-9-1 record against them. However, Wake Forest has won each of the previous three head-to-head games, including last season's 31-21 road win.

Florida State vs. Wake Forest Prediction

These offenses are on two completely different levels as Florida State is averaging 39.3 points in their last three games while Wake Forest is scoring 15.5 points in their previous four games. The Seminoles are also 5-2 against the spread this season and should continue to dominate here so go with them to cover a large spread on the road.

Prediction: Florida State Seminoles -20.5