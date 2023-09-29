Florida vs Kentucky football rivalry history: H2H, records and more

The Florida vs Kentucky football rivalry may not be as old as some of the others in college football, but it is one in which both teams want to emerge victorious over each other.

The Florida Gators are preparing to face the Kentucky Wildcats in week 5 of the 2023 season. The Gators began the season with a defeat at the hands of Utah, but recuperated and managed to clinch three consecutive victories over McNeese State, Tennessee, and Charlotte.

Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz was named as the starting QB for the Florida Gators this season. Mertz spent the last two seasons as the starting QB for Wisconsin and had a pretty decent run. For the Gators, he has recorded 951 passing yards and four passing touchdowns in the four games as QB1 this season.

On the other hand, the Kentucky Wildcats are heading into their week 5 clash against Florida undefeated with a four-game winning streak. They won each of those games comfortably, and are looking strong ahead of week 5.

NC State transfer Devin Leary has been the starting QB for the Wildcats. Leary joined NC State back in 2018 and spent the past few years with them, before transferring to Kentucky this season, He has done a decent job as QB1, racking up 1,060 passing yards and 9 passing touchdowns.

While the Wildcats look like the favorites to win their game against Florida in week 5, the Gators lead the series overall with 53 wins and 20 losses.

Given below is an in-depth look at the Florida vs Kentucky rivalry.

Florida vs Kentucky: Head-to-head record

The Gators are leading the series with 53 wins over the 20 that Kentucky has. Despite this, the Wildcats have won the past two games against the Gators, with their mosr recent win coming last year at the home Florida's ground, where they defeated them 16-26.

The best games of both teams in this SEC rivalry

Florida's biggest win over Kentucky was back in the 1994 season, when they defeated them with a humiliating 73-7 scoreline. On the other hand, Kentucky's biggest win was back in 1949, when they whitewashed the Gators with a 0-35 scoreline.

When was the last time Florida defeated Kentucky?

The Florida vs Kentucky rivalry saw their first game played in 1917, which the Gators lost with a 0-52 final score. The last time the Gators won was back in 2020 when they defeated the Wildcats 34-10 at their home ground.

Can the Gators end the winning streak of Kentucky this upcoming weekend?