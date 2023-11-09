Florida vs. LSU Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an SEC matchup on Saturday evening between the Florida Gators and the 18th-ranked LSU Tigers.

The Gators (5-4, 3-3 in SEC) have been trying to get going and stay bowl-eligible as they are on a two-game losing streak after a 39-36 overtime home loss on Saturday against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

On the other hand, the Tigers (6-3, 4-2) are playing well but are coming off a 42-28 road loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Florida vs. LSU match details

Fixture: Florida Gators (5-4, 3-3) vs. LSU Tigers (6-3, 4-2)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Florida vs. LSU betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Florida Gators +13.5 (-110) Over 63.5 (-108) +410 LSU Tigers -13.5 (-110) Under 63.5 (-112) -550

Florida vs. LSU picks

The Florida Gators are passing the football well throughout the season, as they are tied for 32nd with 275.0 passing yards per game.

Junior quarterback Graham Mertz has been playing well thus far, as he is 221-of-299 (73.9 completion percentage) for 2,409 yards with 17 touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. With 11 touchdowns and zero interceptions in his last four games, expect the over on Mertz's touchdown passes.

The LSU Tigers have been one of the most dynamic offenses in college football, as they are third in the nation with 332.3 passing yards per game.

Their starting quarterback, Jayden Daniels, has been playing at an elite level. He is 178-of-247 (72.1 completion percentage) for 2,792 yards with 27 touchdowns and four interceptions. With 15 touchdown passes in his last five games, expect over 2.5 passing touchdowns against Florida.

Florida vs. LSU key injuries

Florida

Wide receiver Andy Jean, lower Lower Body (Questionable)

Tight end Jonathan Odom: Concussion (Questionable)

Safety Kamari Wilson: Undisclosed (OUT)

Tight end Dante Zanders, Lower Body (OUT)

Linebacker Shemar James: Knee (OUT)

Wide receiver Caleb Douglas, Leg (OUT)

Offensive lineman Caden Jones, Redshirt (OUT)

Tight-end Keon Zipper: Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Jack Miller III, shoulder (OUT)

Wide receiver Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Lower Body (OUT)

Running back Cameron Carroll, knee (OUT)

Defensive lineman Justus Boone, knee (OUT)

LSU

Quarterback Jayden Daniels: Concussion (Questionable)

Cornerback Zy Alexander: Undisclosed (OUT)

Cornerback Darian Chestnut, Personal (OUT)

Running back Armoni Goodwin: Undisclosed (OUT)

Safety Greg Brooks Jr., Head (OUT)

Cornerback JK Johnson, Leg (OUT)

Florida vs. LSU head-to-head

The matchup between the Florida Gators and the LSU Tigers is 33-33-3 all-time. The Tigers are on a four-game winning streak, having defeated the Gators 45-35 on the road last season.

Florida vs. LSU prediction

With Jayden Daniels out with a concussion, the LSU offense may not turn out the same in this week's matchup. Florida has been playing well, with Graham Mertz and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall having a great combination on the field. Go with the Gators to cover the spread on the road.

Prediction: Florida Gators +13.5