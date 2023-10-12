Florida vs. South Carolina prediction, odds and picks - October 14 | NCAAF season 2023

In Week 7, a Saturday afternoon showdown features an SEC clash between the Florida Gators and the South Carolina Gamecocks.

The Gators are currently 4-2 (2-1) and are coming off a 38-14 home victory last Saturday against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The Gamecocks are 2-3 (1-2) so far and endured a 41-20 road loss back on Sept. 30 against the Tennessee Volunteers in their last game.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Florida vs. South Carolina Match Details

Fixture: Florida Gators (4-2, 2-1) vs. South Carolina Gamecocks (2-3, 1-2)

Date and Time: October 14, 2023, at 3:30 PM EST

Venue: Williams-Bryce Stadium

Florida vs. South Carolina Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Florida Gators +2.5 (-110) Over 51.5 (-110) +114 South Carolina Gamecocks -2.5 (-110) Under 51.5 (-110) -135

Florida vs. South Carolina Picks

The Gators have struggled a bit offensively, but are 50th in the nation with 256.7 passing yards per game heading into this matchup. Junior quarterback Graham Mertz has been doing well with a 5:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his previous two games. Expect 2+ touchdown passes in this game as well.

The Gamecocks, meanwhile, have been one of the best programs in college football in passing as their 312.2 passing yards per game is 14th in the country. Senior quarterback Spencer Rattler is coming off a struggle passing the football and expect the under on his passing yards once again as he begins to slow down.

Florida vs. South Carolina Key Injuries

Florida

Offensive lineman Austin Barber - Lower body (Probable)

Wide receiver Andy Jean - Lower body (OUT)

Running back Trevor Etienne - Undisclosed (Probable)

Tight end Jonathan Odom - Upper body (OUT)

Tight end Dante Zanders - Lower body (Questionable)

Safety Kamari Wilson - Undisclosed (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Kingsley Eguakun - Lower body (Questionable)

Safety Ja'Markis Weston - Upper body (OUT)

Wide receiver Caleb Douglas - Leg (OUT)

Tight end Keon Zippere - Knee (OUT)

Quarterback Jack Miller III - Shoulder (OUT)

Wide receiver Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman - Lower body (OUT)

Running back Cameron Carroll - Knee (OUT)

Defensive lineman Justus Boone - Knee (OUT)

South Carolina

Offensive lineman Jakai Moore - Shoulder (Probable)

Wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. - Foot (Doubtful)

Running back Bradley Dunn - Lower body (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Cason Henry- Lower body (OUT)

Offensive lineman Markee Anderson - Knee (OUT)

Tight end Reid Mikeska - Undisclosed (OUT)

Linebacker Mohamed Kaba - Knee (OUT)

Florida vs. South Carolina Head to Head

These two teams have plenty of history as this will be the 44th meeting against one another. Florida has dominated this matchup as they hold a 30-10-3 record against South Carolina. The Gators emerged victorious when they met last year, picking up a 38-6 home win.

Florida vs. South Carolina Prediction

The two teams are very similar to one another offensively, but the difference is on the defensive side of things.

Florida has given up 15.4 points per game in their last five games while South Carolina has allowed 31.7 points on average in their previous three games. Graham Mertz and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall should have a great connection here and cover the spread as an underdog.

Prediction: Florida Gators +2.5