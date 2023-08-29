The 2023 college football season is ready to kick into gear as the Florida Gators head to Rice-Ecclers Stadium to take on the 14th-ranked Utah Utes in Week 1 non-conference action. This game is on Thursday night and should be interesting between two Power Five teams. Which one can pull off the victory to begin the season?

Florida season predictions

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Florida Gators are in an interesting position for the 2023 season as they finished last year 6-7 (3-5). They will be having a new quarterback after Anthony Richardson declared for the NFL draft as Wisconsin transfer Graham Mertz will be starting the year as the QB1.

Last season for the Badgers, Mertz finished the year going 164-of-286 (57.3 completion percentage) for 2,136 yards with 19 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions. Now going against Southeastern Conference competition could be difficult. The ceiling for this team is third in the SEC East behind Georgia and Tennessee so expect a 5-8 record as they have some tough games, including five teams that are ranked inside the top 15 heading into the season.

Utah season predictions

The Utah Utes have won the Pac-12 Conference Championship two times in a row and are looking to make the College Football Playoff this year. They are returning a majority of last year's team, who finished 10-4 (7-2). The Utes are a strong defensive team and have fewer injuries to deal with entering Week 1.

Quarterback Cameron Rising returns for his senior season as he finished 249-of-385 (64.7 completion percentage) for 3,034 yards with 26 touchdowns compared to eight interceptions. Outside of a tough stretch where they faced USC, Oregon, and Washington in a four-week span, they should do well. Expect to see them in the Pac-12 title game once again with double-digit wins.

Florida vs. Utah: Head to Head

This will be the third-ever meeting between these two programs and the Gators have won both games thus far. They faced off in Week 1 last season as well in The Swamp and the Gators picked up a 29-26 victory.

Florida vs. Utah: Betting Tips

Utah is 10-1 at home in their last 11 games

Florida has had the under hit in 13 of their last 22 games

Utah has had the over hit in 8 of their last 11 home games

Florida has hit their team total over in the last 5 games

Prediction: Florida 21 - Utah 27

The Utes are the better team heading into the season with fewer injuries to the roster. They also do not have to navigate a new quarterback. With the rules of the clock continuing after a first down, expect the point total to decrease as well. However, Cam Rising should have a solid game and lead Utah to a 1-0 start this year.

Where to watch Florida vs. Utah

This game takes place on Thursday, August 31 inside Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah at 8 p.m. EST. It will not be difficult to find as the game is nationally televised on ESPN and the ESPN app.