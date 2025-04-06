“Football is who you are”: When Crimson Tide star Jonathan Allen shared what it's like playing for Nick Saban at Alabama

Nick Saban was known for his intense work ethic during his days as a college football coach. He was able to put the players that played under him through this, getting the best out of them in the process. This is one of the things that made him highly successful in the landscape.

Ad

Jonathan Allen appeared on Fubo Sports in March 2022 to discuss his time under Nick Saban at Alabama. The defensive end disclosed what it takes to play under the coach with his unrivaled work ethic. Asked what was special about playing for Alabama under Saban:

“It's your life,” Allen replied. “It's not something you do. It's really who you are. And I don't like to say that because I don't feel like playing football is my life. I'm more than a football player. But when you go to Alabama, football is who you are. It just is what it is.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Look, I've met some guys who were able to have lives outside of Alabama and party and do all that. Very few. I've only seen like three people do it and actually have success on the field. But when you go to Alabama, to this day, it's the hardest thing I've ever done, physically, mentally, emotionally, spiritually.”

Ad

Nick Saban's work ethic paid off for Jonathan Allen during his time at Alabama. He was a three-time First-team All-SEC and played a crucial role in the Crimson Tide's national championship win in the 2015 season. He also won a host of awards in his final season in 2016, including the Nagurski Trophy and Bednarik Award.

Ad

Jonathan Allen noted that Nick Saban teaches players how to be successful beyond the football field

The success of Nick Saban on the field is undeniable, as the accolades speak for themselves. However, Jonathan Allen made it known that the coach teaches and prepares his players for life beyond the field of play:

“Coach Saban – he doesn't teach you how to be a successful football player, he teaches you how to be a successful person just in everything,” Allen said.

Ad

“No matter what you do, if you listen to Coach Saban, and I'm not saying he's not wrong, because he's human, he makes mistakes, and when he makes mistakes, I've seen him apologize once.”

Nick Saban's intense work ethic throughout his coaching career exemplified his kind of personality. He ended his career as the greatest college football coach of all time, winning seven national championships. However, his compact within the landscape goes well beyond his achievement on the field.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!