Former Alabama star Will Lowery expresses faith in Kalen DeBoer's Crimson Tide following disappointing 9-4 season

Will Lowery was part of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Nick Saban days, playing defensive back for the program. He attended a practice session ahead of the 2025 college football season and was impressed by what he saw.

Lowery said on X (formerly known as Twitter):

"Had the chance to watch practice today, the boys had some serious juice out there 🧃 🧃. Already pumped for next season. It's get back time. #TIDE"

The Crimson Tide are currently taking part in their spring practice sessions ahead of the 2025 college football season. This is also the time during which Kalen DeBoer will choose his potential starters for the upcoming season. Players are expected to go all out to earn starting roles at the prestigious program.

Kalen DeBoer joined the Alabama Crimson Tide fresh off an impressive season with the Washington Huskies where he had just guided them to the college football national championship game that they lost to the Michigan Wolverines. Hence, it wasn't a surprise when the Crimson Tide chose him as their new head coach following Nick Saban's retirement.

What's next for Kalen DeBoer and Alabama Crimson Tide?

Kalen DeBoer endured a challenging first season in Alabama. His side lost three games in the regular season and missed out on the expanded college football playoff. Their regular season losses were against the Vanderbilt Commodores, Tennessee Volunteers, and Oklahoma Sooners.

To make matters worse, the Michigan Wolverines beat the Crimson Tide in the ReliaQuest Bowl Game, leaving Alabama with a 9-4 record. That loss marked the end of DeBoer's first year at the helm of the Crimson Tide.

He enters the 2025 season with some pressure to live up to Saban's legacy. Coach DeBoer is tasked with returning the Crimson Tide to postseason contention and bringing back the golden era.

However, it's not going to be an easy task considering how competitive modern collegiate football has become. NIL has leveled the playing field with traditional powerhouses such as Bama, LSU, Georgia, Michigan, and Ohio State facing competition from universities with large resources.

