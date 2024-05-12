Former Colorado DB Cormani McClain linked to top SEC college football program ahead of 2024 season: Report

The college football transfer portal continues to churn, with top cornerback Cormani McClain considering a return to his home state. McClain, the former No. 1 cornerback recruit in the 2023 class, defied expectations by committing to Miami over the Florida Gators.

Now, after limited playing time under Deion Sanders at Colorado, McClain might go back to play for the Gators. National recruiting analyst Adam Gorney reported rumors of Florida hoping to land McClain after Colorado exit.

This potential transfer could significantly bolster the Florida secondary. The Gators require depth and a standout performer, and McClain possesses the talent to fill that void.

It remains to be seen if he chooses to return to Florida. McClain's time with the Buffaloes under Deion Sanders fell short of expectations. He saw limited action, recording only 13 tackles and one pass deflection.

His departure hints at dissatisfaction with the program. McClain took a veiled jab at Colorado after entering the transfer portal, suggesting he desires a "leading program" that prioritizes player development.

"Some people just gotta take a step back from things sometimes, certain people, you know," McClain said. "I feel like I just don't want to play for clicks. I actually want to be involved with a great leading program that's going to develop players."

Deion Sanders wishes the best for Cormani McClain

McClain's dissatisfaction with the Buffaloes program became clear in an April YouTube video. He expressed a strong desire to move away from a program focused on online attention and prioritize his development within a traditional program that fosters player growth.

"I'm just ready to bring the old version of me out and change the narrative of everyone's thinking on my name, be a part of a real and a great program that's going to impact me at my best ability.”

"I feel like I just don't want to play for the clicks. I actually want to be involved with a great leading program that's going to develop players."

His comments directly contradict the approach he perceived at Colorado under Deion Sanders, leading him to seek a program more invested in player development.

Deion Sanders sent well-wishes for Cormani on the latest episode of DNVR podcast. He also mentioned that Cormani goes to a program that 'Challenges him.'

"I'm always in prayer for our young men and I want the best for them. I pray to God that he goes to a program that challenges him, as well as holds him accountable and develops him as a young man," Sanders said.

Now, Cormani’s rumored return to Florida is still not confirmed but fans are eagerly awaiting the former Colorado cornerback's next destination.

