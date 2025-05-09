Former NFL scout makes bold prediction about Arch Manning’s future amid ongoing debate

Former NFL scout Daniel Kelly has covered the NFL draft extensively over the past couple of years. The former New York Jets scout gained traction in the last draft cycle due to his coverage of Colorado Buffaloes product Shedeur Sanders.

With the 2025 draft now in the rearview mirror, Kelly has set his sights on another elite quarterback prospect, Texas' QB1 Arch Manning. The former NFL scout made a bold prediction amid the ongoing debate about Manning's plans heading into the upcoming CFB campaign.

Kelly said via the "FIRST ROUND MOCK" X formerly known as Twitter account:

"When I first started studying Arch Manning, I thought, “He’s got a long ways to go.” But by the time I had studied all of the games he played in, I said to myself, “Texas is going to win the National Championship, he’s going to win the Heisman and declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.”

Manning is entering the 2025 season as the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback. He was the team's primary backup in the 2024 campaign.

However, now that Quinn Ewers has entered the NFL, the latest member of the Manning QB legacy's starting responsibility falls on his shoulders. He'll be tasked with leading the Longhorns' CFP charge in 2025/26.

What are Arch Manning's Heisman Trophy odds?

According to Fox Sports, Arch Manning has the best Heisman Trophy odds heading into the 2025 college football season. According to the report, Manning is the +700 favorite to take home the biggest individual prize in college football.

The Longhorns quarterback tops a formidable list of QBs, including Garrett Nussmeier (+900), Drew Allar (+1000), Cade Klubnik (+1400), and LaNorris Sellers (+2000).

Quarterbacks have dominated the Heisman Trophy winners list over the last couple of seasons. Seven out of the past 10 winners of the award were QBs. The exceptions to the seeming norm were two-way star athlete Travis Hunter (2024), wide receiver DeVonta Smith (2020), and Derrick Henry (2015).

Furthermore, the Texas Longhorns have the joint-best odds alongside the defending champions, Ohio State, of winning the next national championship. According to BET MGM, the Longhorns and Buckeyes have +500 odds to capture the next national title. Plus, by virtue of being the QB1, Manning has such bright odds of winning the Heisman Trophy.

If Arch Manning does win the Heisman and guides Texas to a national championship, then there's no reason why he shouldn't enter the 2026 draft. If he achieves all of these, then he's a virtual lock for the first overall pick in next year's draft.

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

