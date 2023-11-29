Fran Brown Syracuse contract: Estimating new Orange HC's salary ahead of his takeover in ACC school

The Syracuse Orange have hired former Georgia Bulldogs defensive backs coach Fran Brown as head coach after the firing of Dino Babers last week due to another underwhelming season.

Brown has a history of coaching at Temple and at Baylor, where he worked under current Nebraska coach Matt Rhule.

He was also the nation's top recruiter and helped the Georgia Bulldogs recruit the No. 1 class in the nation, according to 247Sports.

One of his recruits, five-star cornerback Ellis Robinson IV, already confirmed to On3 that he would still join the Bulldogs, despite Brown's departure.

“They have a great program,” he told On3. “Coach Fran will always be my guy, but Georgia is where I want to be.”

According to ESPN, Fran Brown beat out two other finalists for the job, Jason Candle of Toledo and Holy Cross' Bob Chesney.

Nunzio Campanile is the current interim head coach of the Orange until Brown takes over in time for the start of the next season.

So, what will Fran Brown's salary look like?

Fran Brown's Syracuse contract

Fran Brown earned $757,000 guaranteed pay while he was a coach in Georgia and a maximum bonus of $198,000.

Dino Babers earned $4.06 million at Syracuse before getting sacked and was way behind Clemson Tigers' Dabo Swinney, who was the conference's top earner with 10.8 million.

It is likely that Brown will see his $757,000 salary increase significantly from his defensive backs coaching days. But, it could be lower than Baber's $4.06 million because this will be his first head coaching job.

After his appointment as Syracuse coach was confirmed, Brown released a statement expressing his delight at the appointment on the school's website. He indicated where his priorities for the program lie.

"I am incredibly proud to be leading Syracuse Football at a university with a rich and storied tradition of academic and athletic excellence," says Brown. "Syracuse Football has outstanding talent, great facilities and passionate alumni. The success of the players is my No. 1 priority — on and off the field.

"I want my guys to succeed in life, because they played football at Syracuse. My immediate area of focus is building relationships with my current players and putting together an elite staff, while also having fun on the recruiting trail. I'm ready to get to work and look forward to building something special for our fans," he added.

It seems as if former Nick Saban assistant, Kirby Smart has started to sprout his own coaching tree in college football as well.