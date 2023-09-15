Fresno State vs. Arizona State prediction and betting tips - September 16 | College football week 3

Week 3 of college football will see the Fresno State Bulldogs take on the Arizona State Sun Devils at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Arizona, on Saturday, September 16, at 10:30 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs are on the road in this non-conference battle. Fresno is 2-0 after a 34-31 double-overtime home win on Saturday against the Eastern Washington Eagles. On the other hand, Arizona is 1-1 after a 27-15 home loss against the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday.

Fresno State vs. Arizona State prediction

The Bulldogs have played well offensively scoring 36.5 points on 425.5 total yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Mikey Keene has been doing well throughout the year. He is 54-of-83 (65.1 completion percentage) for six touchdowns and two interceptions.

The defense has struggled giving up 33 points on 364.5 total yards per game. They need to play better as in two games, they have recorded just one sack, one interception, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

The Devils are a stagnant offensive team that is so far scoring 19.5 points on 324 total yards per game. Freshman quarterback Jaden Rashada will be under center and needs to show improvement. He is 34-of-60 (56.7 completion percentage) for 403 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.

Defensively, they are doing alright allowing 24 points on 265 total yards per game. They are not doing much on this side of the ball to apply pressure though with three sacks, a fumble recovery, and five pass deflections in two games.

Expect the Bulldogs to go on the road and cover the spread against this Devils team.

Fresno State vs. Arizona State betting tips

Fresno State is 1-1 against the spread this season.

Arizona State is 0-2 against the spread this season.

Fresno State has hit the over in 12 of their last 17 games.

Arizona State has hit the under in four of their previous six home games.

Fresno State vs. Arizona State head-to-head

This is the fifth time Fresno State and Arizona State will play against one another. The Devils hold a 3-1 record over the Bulldogs but Fresno won the most recent game 31-20 back in 2018.

Where to watch Fresno State vs. Arizona State

This game will be aired nationally on FS1, so make sure to check with your provider if that channel is available.