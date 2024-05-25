Friday night CFB on Fox: Ranking the top 10 games of the 2024 season ft. USC football

With Fox's entry into a bigger role in college football broadcasting, Fridays got a lot more interesting. The broadcasting giant announced a full slate of weekly Friday broadcasts for the 2024 season.

While the spread doesn't include traditional Big Ten powers Penn State, Ohio State and Michigan, some of the best Big Ten matchups will be played on Friday and shown on Fox. Here's a ranking of the best.

Ranking the top 10 Friday games of the 2024 season

Deion Sanders' Colorado team has an interesting Friday game with Oklahoma State.

10. Rutgers vs USC (10/25, Fox)

The Trojans coming to Fox is a big deal. Obviously, this could be a better matchup, but Rutgers did win seven games and make a bowl a season ago.

Greg Schiano could really put the Scarlet Knights on the map with a win at Southern Cal. Meanwhile, USC and Lincoln Riley hope to move into the College Football Playoff in 2024.

9. Illinois vs Nebraska (9/20, Fox)

Two historically proud teams that have battled for respectability will play a big early showdown here.

Matt Rhule's first season at Nebraska was about as brutal as most of the last two decades of Husker football. Meanwhile, Bret Bielema has made some strides at Illinois, but it's tough. The path to bowl eligibility for one of these teams probably runs through this game.

8. Northwestern vs Maryland (10/11, Fox)

A season ago, each of these teams won eight games. They're probably both stuck behind the historic big guns of the Big Ten, but any chance to move up comes with winning this midseason game.

David Braun's positive turn at Northwestern was one of the best stories of 2023, but Mike Locksley has quietly done a nice job at Maryland.

7. Michigan State vs Oregon (10/4, Fox)

The Ducks are a genuine player in the national title hunt. Michigan State probably isn't, but if new coach Jonathan Smith wants to shock the world, this early October battle is a brilliant opportunity. The Ducks will have to stay focused and take care of business to make a CFP run.

6. Oklahoma State vs Colorado (11/29)

Coach Prime's second season could be a brilliant uptick or the start of a chain that decimates the program.

Deion Sanders is not noted for playing it safe and his time at Colorado has followed that trend. Meanwhile, Oklahoma State could be a major player in the Big 12 title hunt.

5. Virginia Tech/Miami (9/27)

A classic ACC battle will headline the last week of September. Tech and Miami each won seven games last year, but each is a program capable of making much bigger waves but seeking a return to form.

Mario Cristobal was very active in the transfer portal and seems to have made the team more likely to make the jump, but neither would be shocking. This game could carry major ACC implications.

4. Arizona vs Kansas State (9/13, Fox)

Maybe someday, Arizona and Kansas State playing a conference game won't be weird. We're not quite there yet in 2024. A year ago, Arizona won 10 games and K-State won nine.

Tetairoa McMillan alone makes this game a must-watch. The standout Arizona receiver could be the top pick in next year's NFL Draft. He'll make for an interesting first Friday football broadcast for Fox in 2024.

3. Florida State vs Duke (10/18)

It's hard to imagine a world where one of the top ACC powers and one of the league's historical lightweights is a big game, but here it is.

Duke won eight games a year ago and Manny Diaz could be the guy to make the Blue Devils even more formidable. Meanwhile, Mike Norvell is looking to run it back from a season that saw Florida State just edged out of a four-team CFP field.

2. Iowa vs UCLA (11/8, Fox)

This game is a study in contrasts. It's middle America versus Los Angeles. It's one of the sport's most veteran coaches (Kirk Ferentz has been at Iowa since 1999) against a new coach (UCLA's DeShaun Foster).

A year ago, UCLA won eight games and Iowa won ten. They'll both be good, which is one thing that isn't going to be a contrast in this Friday showdown.

1.UCLA vs Washington (11/15, Fox)

The Bruins ended up on the list twice as one of the weirdest sounding Big Ten games ever could be unforgettable.

As UCLA tries to make a move up, the Washington Huskies face an inveitable step back after reaching the national title game a year ago. If the Bruins want to shake up the Big Ten, here's their chance.

