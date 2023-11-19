FSU QB Jordan Travis cheers teammate from hospital bed after incurring a serious injury in Week 12 [WATCH]

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis was carted off the field with an air cast on his leg in the first quarter of the game against North Alabama in Week 12. The signal caller injured his left leg on a rushing play and was taken to a local hospital for further checkup.

The Seminoles were trailing North Alabama 13-0 after the first quarter after losing Travis. However, they turned things around in style in the final three quarters, eventually winning the game 58-13.

Florida State's third-string quarterback Brock Glenn also rushed for his first touchdown in the game, and Travis was celebrating his score from the hospital bed.

Travis posted a video on Instagram of him watching the remainder of the Seminoles-North Carolina contest on his phone from a hospital bed. He even reacted to Glenn's score and congratulated him.

Jordan Travis injury update: What happened to the FSU QB?

On Sunday, FSU quarterback Jordan Travis took to social media to tell his fans that he was feeling good, as he continues his recovery from a leg injury. He said:

"Just want to let y'all know I'm doing good. I'm feeling good. I got a smile on my face and just got to follow god's plan."

There is still no timeline for Travis' return. However, it's safe to say that he will not be available for FSU's two remaining regular season games against the Florida Gators and Louisville Cardinals.

Tate Rodemaker is expected to take over as the starting quarterback for the rest of the season. However, Travis will be cheering for FSU off the field.

Travis had another exceptional season with the Seminoles in 2023 before his injury. The quarterback racked up an impressive 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns on 207 passes. He also added 176 rushing yards and seven touchdowns across 11 games.

Travis unfortunately won't feature for FSU in the final stretch of the 2023 season due to his injury.