FSU to retire Heisman winner Jameis Winston jersey during home game against North Alabama

Florida State will retire the jersey of 2013 Heisman Trophy winner Jameis Winston on Saturday during their last home game of the 2023 season when they face North Alabama. The university made the announcement on Wednesday through a statement from athletic director Michael Alford.

The event is scheduled to take place following the first quarter of the game between the Seminoles and the Lions. Winston, who led Florida State to a 14-0 record and a national championship victory in 2013, wore the No. 5 jersey during his time at the program.

“The retirement of Jameis’ jersey will certainly be a great event on our campus,” Alford said. “He had a huge impact on Florida State football, and his place as one of our all-time greats is unquestioned. I know we all look forward to seeing his No. 5 becoming a permanent part of Doak Campbell Stadium.”

Jameis Winston's career with the Seminoles

Jameis Winston had a blistering career in college football at Florida State. He took the Atlantic Coast Conference by storm right from his freshman year, going on to become the youngest player to ever win the coveted Heisman Trophy at 19 years and 342 days.

During his two-year collegiate career, Winston achieved a remarkable 26-1 record as a starter, throwing for 7,964 yards and 65 touchdowns. The quarterback has the fourth-highest passing yards and the second-highest touchdowns in Florida State history.

Winston's career pass efficiency mark of 163.28 stood as the 10th-best in college football history and established both FSU and ACC records. His accomplishment of winning his first 26 starts remains unmatched by any major NCAA Division I quarterback in history.

He led the Seminoles to victory in the last edition of the BCS national championship, securing a win against Auburn. Winston also played a pivotal role in guiding Florida State to the inaugural College Football Playoff in 2014, where the program lost to Oregon in the semifinals.

How many jerseys has Florida State retired?

In the history of its football program, Florida State has retired 10 jerseys. Jameis Winston's No.5 jersey will be the 11th to be retired, marking a giant stride for the New Orleans Saints quarterback.

Winston joins the esteemed ranks of Fred Biletnikoff, Ron Sellers, Ron Simmons, Deion Sanders, Charlie Ward, Warrick Dunn, Chris Weinke, Derrick Brooks, Terrell Buckley and Marvin Jones as the players to have their jerseys retired by the program.