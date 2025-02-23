FSU returning players 2025: Top 5 athletes who will return to Mike Norvell's squad ft. Edwin Joseph

The FSU Seminoles and head coach Mike Norvell had one of the worst seasons in the program's history. After starting the season as ACC championship favorites, they finished at the bottom of the conference.

Heading into next season, the Seminoles are severely impacted by players leaving the team and were not as effective at recruiting as they normally are. So, the team will need to rely on internal growth to bounce back in 2025. These are five top players returning to FSU next season.

Top five players returning to the FSU Seminoles in 2025

#1 Edwin Joseph

Defensive back Edwin Joseph showed promise as a rotational DB and special teams player in 2024. After redshirting his true freshman season, Joseph stepped into a minor role last year, registering 13 total tackles, including seven solo efforts, one pass defended, 1 1/2 sacks and one interception. He could step into a starting role with some key DBs leaving the team for the NFL draft.

#2 Jaylin Lucas

Running back Jaylin Lucas transferred to FSU last season after spending two seasons with the Indiana Hoosiers. However, he was not able to show his talent as he suffered a season-ending injury two games into the year.

Lucas is one of the fastest players on the roster and should step in as one of the top RBs for Mike Norvell in 2025. Regaining his form from Indiana will be crucial to the success of the Seminoles.

#3 Amaree Williams

Two-way play is extremely valuable in college football and that is what Amaree Williams provides. He plays both tight end and defensive end and having just turned 18 last summer, he still has plenty of room to grow. It will be interesting to see if he is utilized as a dual-threat receiver next season, or if he sticks with one role once he becomes a starter.

#4 Omar Graham Jr.

Linebacker Omar Graham Jr. emerged in the second half of the season after taking a starting role. He finished the season with 37 total tackles, including 20 solo efforts, three passes defended and a sack.

Graham initially opted to enter the transfer portal after changes to the defense. However, he later reconsidered his decision and will return as one of the biggest pieces in the defense.

#5 Kam Davis

While Kam Davis did not have the year the Seminoles hoped for, he was still their second-leading rusher in 2024 as a freshman behind Lawrance Toafili. Davis should be one of the biggest beneficiaries of offseason additions. The offensive line is significantly upgraded and as a result, Davis should be poised for a strong season for FSU.

