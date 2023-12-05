"FSU was shamelessly robbed" - Governor Ron DeSantis' comments on CFP rankings attract sentimental reactions from college football world

Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida couldn't help but express his discontent with the College Football Playoff committee's decision on Sunday.

The Florida State Seminoles, with a flawless 13-0 record after defeating Louisville in the Atlantic Coast Conference championship game on Saturday, were overlooked by the committee.

This is the first instance of an undefeated team from a Power Five conference missing out on the prestigious playoff.

Alabama's victory against Georgia secured the final spot, much to the disappointment of Florida State's fans.

DeSantis took to social media to air out his grievances:

"What we learned today is that you can go undefeated and win your conference championship game, but the College Football Playoff committee will ignore these results."

Soon after his tweets, Ron DeSantis' sentiments found resonance in the college football community,

Seems like the relationship between the committee and Florida State Seminoles has taken yet another hit by the unpopular call.

"FSU was shamelessly robbed. I feel really bad for them," one person tweeted.

Florida State Senator Corey Simon also seemed upset in his comments:

“The corruption of college football rears its ugly head again. ESPN and Disney have a vested interest in the SEC participating in the CFP. Lawsuits should be filed tomorrow.”

Patrick Amoresano, a retired attorney wrote:

“TERRIBLE decision by the committee.”

Some other comments are as follows.

“Florida State got screwed! Period! This was one of the most egregious decisions ever,” one user wrote.

“There can be only one.”

“Committees are very Soviet.”

Some fans reaction countered Ron DeSantis' tweet:

“13-0 in the ACC just isn’t as impressive as 12-1 in the SEC. If the Gators were 13-0 and ranked as low, then this complaint would be valid. FSU is simply in a weaker conference, and taking that into account is totally fair.”

“Sorry, Governor, FSU accomplished what they had to but the committee followed guidelines and chose the better team,” a user wrote.

“You're running for president. Football should be the last thing you're talking about,” another fan wrote.

Following their disappointment of missing out on the playoffs, the fourth-ranked Florida State Seminoles are gearing up to take on the sixth-ranked Georgia Bulldogs (12-1) in the Orange Bowl on Dec. 30.

The prospect of facing the Seminoles has Kirby Smart all smiles and ready for action

Georgia coach Kirby Smart

The Seminoles will face the Bulldogs at 4 p.m. ET at Hard Rock Stadium on ESPN.

The two teams have met 11 times before, with Georgia leading the way at 6-4-1. This will be Georgia's 62nd bowl game appearance, and coach Kirby Smart is understandably thrilled about the opportunity to play against such a renowned team in such a richly traditional city.

"On behalf of our team and especially our seniors, we are looking forward to the opportunity to play in the Capital One Orange Bowl,” Smart said. “And it represents a great challenge playing a team like undefeated Florida State, which has proven to be one of college football's most accomplished programs.”

This will be the Seminoles' first appearance in the Orange Bowl since 2014, when they defeated the Michigan Wolverines. FSU has a 5-5 record in the Orange Bowl.

The previous meeting between these two teams took place in the Sugar Bowl in 2002 when the Bulldogs emerged victorious 26-13.