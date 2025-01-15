FSU Transfer Portal: Top 5 Athletes leaving Mike Norvell's Seminoles after winter window ft. Marvin Jones Jr.

Head coach Mike Norvell and the FSU did not have a successful season. After being projected as a contender to win the ACC in 2024, they finished last in the conference with a 2-10 record. As a result, it is not a surprise that several top players are leaving the team to go to other schools.

Top 5 FSU players leaving Mike Norvell and the Seminoles after the winter window

The winter transfer window ended on Dec. 28 after opening on Dec. 9. The transfer portal will open again for a 10-day window on April 16. These are five of the best players who left FSU in the winter window.

#1 Marvin Jones Jr.

Defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. came to FSU this past season after transferring from Georgia. He was expected to have a big impact, and while he started, he did not excel in the way the team expected when he was brought in. He had 25 tackles and four sacks while starting this season.

Jones Jr. will not return to the Seminoles next year. Instead, he transferred to Oklahoma.

#2 Luke Kromenhoek

Quarterback Luke Kromenhoek entered the season as the backup quarterback but took over the starting job in November after an injury to DJ Uiagalelei. He started the final two games of the season, leading them to one of their two wins against Charleston Southern on Nov. 23.

Although Kromenhoek was expected to compete for the starting job next season, he entered the transfer portal. He committed to Mississippi State.

#3 Deuce Spann

Wide receiver Deuce Spann has been a member of the FSU Seminoles for the past three seasons. He had limited playing time this year, earning most of his playing time as a kick returner. However, he did well in those attempts, returning four kickoffs for 71 yards.

Spann opted to enter the transfer portal during the winter window. He announced his commitment to Pittsburgh.

#4 Destyn Hill

Wide receiver Destyn Hill committed to FSU in 2021 but did not enroll until 2023. The four-star prospect played 10 games in his rookie year but battled injuries. This season, he was expected to compete for a starting role, but suffered a preseason injury and missed the entire year. He opted to enter the transfer portal and committed to LSU.

#5 Omarion Cooper

Defensive back Omarion Cooper is leaving the Florida State Seminoles for the second time. He was part of the team in 2021 and 2022 before transferring to Colorado for the 2023 season. He transferred back in 2024 but did not get to play much because of injuries. Rather than stick around for another year, he entered the transfer portal and committed to Memphis.

