FSU vs. Georgia Tech football preview: Starting QBs and H2Hs ahead of Week 0 matchup

The Florida State Seminoles and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are getting ready to kick off the 2024 college football season in Dublin, Ireland, on Saturday afternoon. Let's take a look at the two quarterbacks and understand what we should expect in the first college football game of the season.

Who is FSU's starting QB?

The Florida State Seminoles are going to give transfer quarterback DJ Uiagalelei the nod for the Week 0 starting spot. He played for the Oregon State Beavers last season after spending 2020-22 with the Clemson Tigers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2023, Uiagalelei went 180 of 315 (57.1%) for 2,638 yards with 21 touchdowns to seven interceptions. He also was not afraid to run the football as well, with 68 rushing attempts for 219 yards (3.2 yards per carry) and 6 rushing touchdowns.

Trending

It will be interesting to see how he looks in a new system after transferring to the Seminoles but he certainly could do well after back-to-back 25+ total touchdown seasons.

Who is Georgia Tech's starting QB?

The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are expected to start junior quarterback Haynes King. King was the team's starting quarterback last season after spending the previous three with the Texas A&M Aggies.

King finished the 2023 college football season going 219 of 354 (61.9%) for 2,755 yards, 26 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He also ran the ball effectively as he had 108 carries for 648 yards (6.0 yards per attempt) with nine rushing touchdowns.

This will be his second season in the system and should continue to improve so it will be interesting to see how King looks in this game and throughout the season.

FSU vs. Georgia Tech: Head-to-head records

The Florida State Seminoles and the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are very familiar with one another and this game will be the 28th meeting between the two programs. Florida State has the advantage with a 15-11-1 record against Georgia Tech entering this game. The last time these teams battled was in the 2022 season when the Seminoles recorded a 41-16 home win.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida State Seminoles Fan? Check out the latest Seminoles depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.