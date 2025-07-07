Full list of Head Coaches not there in EA Sports CFB 26 ft. Deion Sanders, Bill Belichick, and more

Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick headline a list of 12 head coaches that won't be featured on EA Sports College Football 26. These coaches will not be on the touchline for the latest iteration of the primary college football video game.

Here's the full list as culled from CFBudge on X:

Bill Belichick (UNC Tar Heels)

Bronco Mendenhall (Utah State Aggies)

Bryant Vincent (Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks)

Charles Kelly (Jacksonville State Gamecocks)

Deion Sanders (Colorado Buffaloes)

Frank Reich (Stanford Cardinal)

Jason Eck (New Mexico Lobos)

Kirk Ferentz (Iowa Hawkeyes)

Mario Cristobal (Miami Hurricanes)

Mark Carney (Kent State Golden Flashes)

Trent Dilfer (UAB Blazers)

Tyson Helton (Western Kentucky Hilltoppers)

No reason has been provided for the above-mentioned coaches’ absence from College Football 26. However, there's a possibility that it could boil down to licensing issues.

Moreover, these individuals rank among the most prominent names in football. Belichick is a six-time Super Bowl-winning coach, a first-time college football coach and a major brand by himself.

Sanders needs no introduction in terms of the popularity that he's amassed over the past three and a half decades.

Despite their coaches' absences, the Tar Heels, the Buffaloes and the other ten teams mentioned above will be available for use in the game. However, gamers need to get creative in filling the void left on the touchline.

What's next for Deion Sanders and Bill Belichick?

Deion Sanders is preparing for his third season as the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. The College Football and Pro Football Hall of Famer is looking to continue the good work he's done at Boulder.

The Buffaloes have shown steady improvement under Coach Prime's leadership. He helped take the team from one win in the season before his arrival to four wins in his first season, and most recently nine wins in the 2024 campaign. So, Sanders' Buffaloes should be an interesting team to track in the upcoming season.

Bill Belichick is making his long-awaited debut in college football during the 2025 season. The legendary NFL figure has opted to take his talents to North Carolina and coach the Tar Heels.

It's been a busy offseason for Belichick as he aims to shape the program in his image. Next up for the football icon is training camp, after which he'll face TCU in his first game as the Tar Heels coach.

