Furman vs. South Carolina Prediction & Betting Tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Furman Paladins will head to South Carolina to take on the Gamecocks in Week 2 of college football on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Furman picked up a 45-10 win over Tennessee Tech in Week 1 back on Aug. 31. The Paladins were 10-3 last season and went 7-1 in the SoCon conference.

Meanwhile, South Carolina suffered a 31-17 loss to North Carolina in a game where the Gamecocks were small favorites. The team posted an 8-5 record last season.

Furman vs. South Carolina head-to-head

Furman and South Carolina have played each other twice, with the Gamecocks winning both times.

The first time the two teams met was in September 2010, with South Carolina winning 38-19. The schools played in October 2014 when the Gamecocks won 41-10.

Entering this game, Furman will be led by quarterback Tyler Huff and running back Dominic Roberto.

Meanwhile, South Carolina will go as far as quarterback Spencer Rattler will take them as he returns for his final season.

Furman vs. South Carolina prediction

Oddsmakers don't even have odds up for this game, which does happen at times in college football when a team will be a massive favorite. Usually, only a spread or over/under will be up, but that still may not happen.

Heading into this game, South Carolina must make a statement after losing to North Carolina. Spencer Rattler has all the tools to be a game-changing quarterback.

In Week 1, the Gamecocks offensive line was a disaster as Rattler was sacked nine times, but the QB is taking some blame.

“Few of those will be on me, but we will clean some stuff up, up front, and figure that out. It is still a work in progress. You can get upset, but those guys were in a tough position. They work their butts off, and they are up there trying,” Rattler said.

Against Furman, the O-Line should be able to have success, and Rattler will pick apart this defense to cruise to a South Carolina win.

Prediction: South Carolina 48 - Furman 10

Furman vs. South Carolina betting tips

Although the odds aren't out, if the spread is under 35 points, take South Carolina to cover, and if the over/under is above 52, take the over.

