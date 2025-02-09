Gabriel Taylor NFL draft projection: Top 3 landing spots for Rice safety ft. Dallas Cowboys

Gabriel Taylor was a reliable member of the Rice Owls secondary, recording 239 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, 10 interceptions, 27 pass breakups, and six forced fumbles in five seasons. In 2024, he was named to the All-AAC second team.

Taylor declared for the 2025 NFL draft in December.

"This has been a long time coming! I am blessed to announce that as I continue to carry this legacy, it's bringing me closer to finishing my dream," he wrote on X.

Gabriel is the younger brother of late former Washington Redskins first-round pick Sean Taylor. While Gabriel lacks the same impressive physique, analysts see some similarities in his play style. Here are some NFL teams that we think could do with his services.

Top 3 landing spots for Gabriel Taylor

#3. Jacksonville Jaguars

Taylor is originally from Florida, so the Jaguars could be a good cultural fit for him.

The Jaguars are also looking to replace Andre Cisco, who's moving to free agency. Taylor could be a cheaper option than going into the open market to get a replacement.

#2. Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are eyeing a safety in the 2025 draft, and selecting a player with Texas ties would align with Jerry Jones' preferences.

With greater needs on the offensive and defensive lines and at running back, the Cowboys may wait until the later rounds to address the position. Drafting a safety like Taylor in the fifth or sixth round would be a low-risk pick with a potentially high reward.

#1. Houston Texans

The Texans could be another in-state move for the Owls safety. While the offensive line is a pressing need to protect quarterback CJ Stroud, safety is also a concern.

The Texans have safeties on short-term contracts. Drafting a safety would provide a long-term solution without significantly impacting the team's finances. It would also give Gabriel Taylor a year to develop on the bench.

