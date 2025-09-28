"Garrett Nussmeier is not an NFL QB," "He is embarrassing": CFB fans torch LSU star after lackluster performance in 24-19 loss to Ole Miss

Modified Sep 28, 2025 02:14 GMT
LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier (Image Source: IMAGN)
College football fans tormented LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for his lackluster performance in the Tigers' 24-19 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

The six-foot-one Nussmeier completed 21-of-34 attempts for 197 yards for one touchdown and one interception, but he was smothered by the Rebels' defense, who limited LSU's offense to 16 first downs.

The loss generated doubts from fans on social media. They believed that the Heisman Trophy candidate isn't deserving to play on the next level after an embarrassing performance against SEC rival Ole Miss.

"Garrett Nussmeier is not an nfl qb," one fan wrote.
Another college football enthusiast believed that Nussmeier embarrassed the LSU faithful with a poor performance in an important showdown that could impact the team's standings in the cutthroat SEC.

"Garrett Nussmeier is embarrassing," the user added.
Other fans echoed the sentiments of Nussemeier skeptics, with one user conceding that he couldn't be selected in the first round of next year's NFL draft.

Other anguished LSU fans let it all hang out on Nussmeier after the Tigers absorbed their first loss of the season.

LSU couldn't keep on holding a 7-3 lead in the first quarter as it allowed Ole Miss to score 14 points in the next quarter for a 17-7 halftime deficit.

Despite scoring six points in the third frame to cut the lead to four, they were unable to sustain their offensive attack, which ultimately led to their loss.

LSU coach Brian Kelly gives a reality check on Garrett Nussmeier, teammates

LSU coach Brian Kelly didn't mince words on quarterback Garrett and his teammates after the loss to Ole Miss. In Saturday's post-game media availability session, Kelly urged the signal-caller to bounce back in the next game.

"Look, Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better," LSU coach Brian Kelly said. "Every player on offense has got to play better — and then we have to be more consistent on defense. There's many players that have to play their best when their best is needed."

The Tigers struggled to run the ball offensively, coming up with 57 rushing yards on 22 attempts. The woes were further compounded by the injuries of first-choice running back Caden Durham and right tackle Weston Davis.

This forced Nussmeier to work doubly hard on allowing LSU to score and position the ball in favorable spots on the field.

The Tigers stumbled to their hardest challenge this season after gaining wins over Clemson and Florida. They have a one-week break before returning to the field on Oct. 11 against South Carolina.

Geoffrey Latayan is a journalist who covers college basketball at Sportskeeda. An AB Communication graduate from De La Salle Lipa, he is an avid sports fan who follows college basketball, MLB, NBA and pro wrestling.

As a writer, he's adept at stats and previously covered college sports in the Philippines. Geoff has interviewed former NBA star Detlef Schrempf, although it was way before the "sportsblog" era.

Geoff believes the gap between College sports and major leagues has narrowed thanks to the new stars of the sport, who can give the pro leagues a run for their money.

His favorite college players of all time are Michael Jordan and Allan Iverson. In fact, the Jordan admiration extended to North Carolina becoming his favorite college team as well. Geoff rates Carmelo Anthony winning the national title for Syracuse as his favorite College Sports moment and he is also a die-hard Philadelphia Phillies and Philadelphia 76ers fan.

