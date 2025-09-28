"Garrett Nussmeier is not an NFL QB," "He is embarrassing": CFB fans torch LSU star after lackluster performance in 24-19 loss to Ole Miss

College football fans tormented LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier for his lackluster performance in the Tigers' 24-19 loss to Ole Miss on Saturday at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.The six-foot-one Nussmeier completed 21-of-34 attempts for 197 yards for one touchdown and one interception, but he was smothered by the Rebels' defense, who limited LSU's offense to 16 first downs.The loss generated doubts from fans on social media. They believed that the Heisman Trophy candidate isn't deserving to play on the next level after an embarrassing performance against SEC rival Ole Miss.&quot;Garrett Nussmeier is not an nfl qb,&quot; one fan wrote.Another college football enthusiast believed that Nussmeier embarrassed the LSU faithful with a poor performance in an important showdown that could impact the team's standings in the cutthroat SEC.&quot;Garrett Nussmeier is embarrassing,&quot; the user added.Other fans echoed the sentiments of Nussemeier skeptics, with one user conceding that he couldn't be selected in the first round of next year's NFL draft.⚜ WHO DAT Cool Breesy ⚜ @Steve2duhOLINKLSU deserved this L. Garrett Nussmeier is definitely the next Derek Carr. He ain’t even 1st round draft worthy. 🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮🚮 #LSUvsOleMissStamkos96 @Stamkos96LINKgarrett nussmeier is not a first round nfl qb im sorryOther anguished LSU fans let it all hang out on Nussmeier after the Tigers absorbed their first loss of the season.⛈️ @sammyfrom99LINKGarrett Nussmeier go to hell you fucking bum we gonna know you for holding the clipboard for JD5BEEZY GARNER @Burke_Franklin_LINKI remain unimpressed by Garrett NussmeierLSU couldn't keep on holding a 7-3 lead in the first quarter as it allowed Ole Miss to score 14 points in the next quarter for a 17-7 halftime deficit.Despite scoring six points in the third frame to cut the lead to four, they were unable to sustain their offensive attack, which ultimately led to their loss.LSU coach Brian Kelly gives a reality check on Garrett Nussmeier, teammatesLSU coach Brian Kelly didn't mince words on quarterback Garrett and his teammates after the loss to Ole Miss. In Saturday's post-game media availability session, Kelly urged the signal-caller to bounce back in the next game.&quot;Look, Garrett Nussmeier has got to play better,&quot; LSU coach Brian Kelly said. &quot;Every player on offense has got to play better — and then we have to be more consistent on defense. There's many players that have to play their best when their best is needed.&quot;The Tigers struggled to run the ball offensively, coming up with 57 rushing yards on 22 attempts. The woes were further compounded by the injuries of first-choice running back Caden Durham and right tackle Weston Davis.This forced Nussmeier to work doubly hard on allowing LSU to score and position the ball in favorable spots on the field.The Tigers stumbled to their hardest challenge this season after gaining wins over Clemson and Florida. They have a one-week break before returning to the field on Oct. 11 against South Carolina.