Gators Pro Day: 3 Florida stars who are set to make an impact today ft. Montrell Johnson Jr.

The Florida Gators are set to have their pro day on Thursday. The pro day will give draft-eligible prospects a chance to perform in front of NFL teams and scouts.

Ad

Pro day events will include weight room weigh-ins, bench presses, vertical jumps, broad jumps, the 40-yard dash, the 60-yard shuttle and position workouts. 18 Gators players are set to participate, but only one is ranked in the top 10 at their position by ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr.

Yet, ahead of the Gators pro day, here are three players to watch.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

3 Florida Gators stars to watch at pro day

#1, Montrell Johnson Jr., RB

Ad

Trending

Montrell Johnson Jr. was a star running back at Florida and will look to boost his draft stock at the Gators pro day.

Johnson is expected to be a seventh-round pick or a UDFA, but with a good showing at his pro day, he could sneak into the final picks of the draft.

Johnson rushed for 593 yards and six touchdowns on 100 carries with the Gators last season.

#2, Chimere Dike, WR

Chimere Dike projects to be a 4th-round pick - Source: Imagn

Chimere Dike was a star receiver for the Florida Gators in 2024 and is expected to be a fourth-round pick in the draft.

Ad

Dike projects to be a depth receiver as a rookie, but with a good pro day, he could show NFL teams that he can make an immediate impact.

Dike recorded 42 receptions for 783 yards and two touchdowns last season. He's considered to be a good route runner, but concerns about his ability to gain yards after the catch and secure the ball are notable drawbacks.

#3, Shemar James, LB

Shemar James was a star linebacker at Florida but is projected to be a seventh-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Ad

However, with a good pro day, James could secure being a draft pick and could even be picked higher.

James recorded 64 tackles, two sacks, one interception, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery as he was a key defensive player for the Gators.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Florida Gators Fan? Check out the latest Gators depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.