General Booty Transfer Portal: Top 5 landing spots for the Oklahoma QB ft. UCLA

The NCAA transfer portal window closed on Tuesday, but names continue to leak out as players are on the search for a new program to call home. That includes Oklahoma Sooners quarterback General Booty.

Booty did not play last season as he was behind Dillon Gabriel and Jackson Arnold. At Tyler Junior College in 2022, he threw for 3,115 yards with 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Where are some of the best landing spots for General Booty? Let's take a closer look.

General Booty landing spots

UCLA Bruins

The UCLA Bruins are moving on from coach Chip Kelly's roster, with DeShaun Foster as the new head coach and Eric Bieniemy taking the offensive coordinator position.

Fifth-year senior Ethan Garbers (1,136 yards, 11 touchdowns passing) is projected to be the starter, but the new regime may want its fingerprints on the roster, beginning with a quarterback. This would be an interesting spot for Booty to land but it could lead to success in the future.

Kentucky Wildcats

The Kentucky Wildcats have former Georgia Bulldogs backup quarterback Brock Vandagriff expected to be the team's starting quarterback, so this would be a fun quarterback battle. Vandagriff, although a senior, has thrown just 18 career passes, all last season. General Booty could be a strong contender for Mark Stoops' team so this would be one of the better fits for him.

Auburn Tigers

The Auburn Tigers have fifth-year senior Payton Thorne, who is projected to be the starting quarterback. Despite being the starter last season, he has had double-digit interceptions each of the previous three seasons (two with Michigan State, one with Auburn), and the Southeastern Conference is always competitive.

USC Trojans

The USC Trojans have to figure out their next quarterback as the program heads to the Big Ten. They had Miller Moss have a career performance in last season's bowl game, but the senior has just 92 career regular-season passes. With coach Lincoln Riley looking to prove he is more than just Caleb Williams' coach, General Booty could help form a good 1-2 punch competing for the quarterback position.

LSU Tigers

This one may happen due to family ties more than anything. His father, Abram Booty, was a wide receiver at LSU, while his uncle, Josh Booty, was a quarterback at the program as well. Having the lineage of playing for the program may be good for him.

The Tigers have Garrett Nussmeier and AJ Swann competing for the starting job after Jayden Daniels was selected in the 2024 NFL draft, so this would be an intriguing landing spot.