With under nine weeks to the return of college football, it's the perfect time to catch an early look at where your favorite team ranks after spring practice. Thankfully, ESPN has released its preseason future power rankings, and unsurprisingly, the Georgia Bulldogs are barking at the top.

Georgia Bulldogs’ defensive preeminence

Coach Kirby Smart has transformed the Dawgs into the country's defensive bulwark, and we should see the same play out through 2024 and beyond.

ESPN's Adam Rittenberg placed UGA's future defense at No. 1 in April, even with defensive backs Kelee Ringo and Christopher Smith, tackle Jalen Carter and linebacker Nolan Smith likely on their way out. The Philadelphia Eagles have already drafted Carter.

Although the Georgia Bulldogs will miss Carter and the exiting pack, they have shown how well they can rebuild and recharge after losing a big chunk of their roster.

It helps that UGA returns one of college football’s best defensive talents in safeties Javon Bullard and Malaki Starks as well as linebackers Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon Jr. Mykel Williams’ efforts as an upcoming lineman are also worth writing home about.

Besides, Smart has received commitments from Peyton Woodyard and Jaylen Heyward, the top two safeties on the ESPN ranking. ESPN's No. 2 cornerback, Ellis Robinson IV, is heading to Bulldogs, too.

Fresh offensive coordinator, plus depth

Last month, ESPN ranked the Georgia Bulldogs' future offense strength at No. 3, behind the USC Trojans and Ohio State Buckeyes. The team will see Brock Bowers return to the end of the line and budding star Amarius Mims on the tackle. The wide receivers will feature an experienced duo of Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Ladd McConkey.

Georgia’s quarterback game changer: the much-awaited arrival of Dylan Raiola

At the same time, Rittenberg ranked Bulldogs' future quarterback at No. 4, one spot up from its rank in 2022. With a big-name 2024 recruiting class, Georgia has moved ahead of Texas A&M and Crimson Tide at quarterback. Still, they trail behind the Trojans, Oklahoma State Cowboys and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Los Angeles Rams' pick Stetson Bennett will be dearly missed at UGA, but Dylan Raiola has what it takes to fill his big cleats. ESPN's No. 1 player in the 2024 class will join returning quarterbacks Brock Vandagriff and Carson Beck. Raiola can maneuver himself like no other within the pocket and his ability to read defensive coverages is impressive, especially when coupled with his solid play-action.

Wrapup

Overall, the Dawgs ranked No. 2 in 2022, but this year, they edged out the Crimson Tide to clinch the crowning position.

Alabama now sits at No. 2, with the Buckeyes at No. 3, Michigan Wolverines at No. 4 and LSU Fighting Tigers rounding out the top 5. The ranking combines not only the future situations at defense, offense and quarterback but also speaks to coaching changes, recent recruits, image issues and coaching stability.

