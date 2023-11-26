Georgia Bulldogs Injury Report: Latest on Julian Humphrey, Ladd McConkey and more

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0) will lock horns with Georgia Tech (6-5, 5-3) in Week 13 of the 2023 college football season. The in-state rivals will clash on Saturday, Nov. 25, at the Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field in Georgia, Atlanta. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

The Bulldogs have coasted their way to the summit of the SEC East this year. They took down the Tennessee Volunteers 38-10 in their last game.

However, Kirby Smart's team has a few injury concerns heading into the Week 13 game against Georgia Tech.

Georgia Bulldogs Week 13 injury report

Julian Humphrey

Julian Humphrey injury update

Humphrey has been dealing with an upper-body injury that he suffered earlier in November. The cornerback picked up a knock in the game against Ole Miss and missed the game against Tennessee.

Unfortunately, Humphrey hasn't recovered in time to face Georgia Tech and is ruled out for the Week 13 game.

Jamon Dumas-Johnson injury update

Dumas-Johnson suffered a fractured forearm in the game against Missouri earlier this month. The linebacker missed the last two games due to this injury.

As of Saturday, Dumas-Johnson has been ruled out for the Georgia Bulldogs' regular-season finale against Georiga Tech.

Ladd McConkey injury update

McConkey suffered an ankle injury earlier this month against Ole Miss. The wideout was ruled out for the game against Tennessee last weekend.

McConkey is listed as questionable for the Week 13 game against Georgia Tech.

Rara Thomas injury update

Thomas left last week's game against Tennessee with a foot injury. It was later reported that the wideout had a foot sprain.

As things stand, Thomas is listed as questionable for Week 13 and it's unclear whether he will feature against Georgia Tech.

Tate Ratledge injury update

Ratledge exited the game against Tennessee in Week 12 with a reported bone bruise after clashing knees with an opponent during a snap. However, the offensive lineman has been recovering well.

Ratledge is currently listed as questionable for the Week 13 game against Georiga Tech.