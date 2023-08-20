Georgia Bulldogs name QB Carson Beck for the starting job in 2023: Reports

Carson Beck will be the Georgia Bulldogs' starting quarterback in the upcoming 2023 college football season. The official announcement was made on Saturday, August 19, by head coach Kirby Smart.

“Carson Beck is going to be our starting quarterback. He’s done the best job,” Smart said. “We communicated that earlier in the week to the other quarterbacks and we’ve kind of been operating that way. And the other guys have done a tremendous job in terms of competing, and they’re going to continue to do that.” (via team insider Seth Emerson of The Athletic)

The former four-star prospect secured the starting role ahead of redshirt sophomore Brock Vandagriff and redshirt freshman Gunner Stockton. Beck will now lead the Bulldogs' offense next season as they aim to clinch the national championship for the third consecutive year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The 20-year-old secured the starting role as a result of his performance against the Bulldogs' defensive team in the fall practice. His impressive ability to establish trust in his teammates convinced the coaching staff that he is a suitable choice to lead the team’s offense in the next phase.

Expand Tweet

Carson Beck's stats and strength

Carson Beck has shown a level of promise in the Georgia team as a backup in the past two seasons. He successfully completed 36 out of 58 passes, accumulating a total of 486 yards and six touchdowns. He notably encountered just two interceptions in that period.

Entering his fourth year in the program, Beck possesses a traditional pro-style quarterback physique and a well-developed frame. His tall body stature makes him a poised passer within the pocket, and he excels at distributing the ball across various areas of the field.

He exhibits sound mechanics and displays brilliant arm strength, coupled with impressive accuracy. He has also primed himself as an anticipatory thrower, capable of altering throw speeds and executing throws from non-traditional platforms while adjusting arm angles.

Expand Tweet

Who was Georgia's Starting QB in 2022?

Stetson Bennett was Georgia's starting quarterback in the 2022 season. The former walk-on quarterback held the starting role for two seasons and made a name for himself in the program. He led the Bulldogs to consecutive national championship victories in both seasons.

Bennett ended his illustrious four-season career at Georgia with 8,429 yards and 66 touchdowns in 42 games. He was selected by the Los Angeles Rams in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. Without a doubt, Carson Beck has big shoes to fill next season.