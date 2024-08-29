Georgia Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers football history: H2H, records, and more ahead of Week 1 college football matchup

The No.1-ranked Georgia Bulldogs begin their 2024 college football season against the No.14-ranked Clemson Tigers on Friday. Kirby Smart's squad will look to get off to a strong start as they seek a third national title in four seasons.

Meanwhile, Dabo Swinney will look to bounce back from a 9-4 season and end a three-year postseason drought. Last year marked the first time the Tigers failed to reach 10 wins for the first time since 2010. Take a look at the history between the two programs below.

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers head-to-head

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers have matched up against one another 65 times in their long-time rivalry.

The two teams first met in 1897, with the Bulldogs winning in a 24-0 shutout. Georgia has had a significant advantage in the rivalry, as they hold a 43-18-4 all-time mark. They are riding a two-game winning streak, having beat Clemson 10-3 in a 2021 defensive showdown.

The Bulldogs' 55-0 blowout win in 1920 represents the largest margin of victory in the series. That kicked off a a stretch of 10 consecutive wins, with the last one coming in 1954, which is the longest winning streak in the rivalry.

Notable records between Georgia Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers

The Georgia Bulldogs and the Clemson Tigers were two of the three most successful programs in the four-team College Football Playoff era.

In the 10 years of the format, beginning in 2014, Clemson ranks second in postseason appearances (six), second in championship game appearances (four) and tied for second in national titles (two) - trailing only the Alabama Crimson Tide in each category.

Meanwhile, Georgia ranks tied for fifth in postseason appearances (three), third in championship game appearances (three) and tied for second in national titles (two).

Who is favored in Georgia Bulldogs vs. Clemson Tigers?

The Georgia Bulldogs enter Saturday's matchup as a heavy favorite. They are a -600, meaning bettors would have to wager $600 to win $100.

Meanwhile, the Clemson Tigers are +430, meaning $100 would bring back $430 if they win. The Bulldogs are a 13.5 point favorite, and the over/under point spread sits at 48.5.

