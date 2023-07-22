Georgia fan Jason Aldean's 'Try That in a Small Town' controversy: What is the latest around squabble & the country music star's Bulldogs connection

Country star Jason Aldean has been involved with the world of sports but has recently gotten himself into controversy. His song "Try That in a Small Town" has been put under the microscope after critics are claiming the song contains traditionally racist ideas and glorifies gun violence.

Country Music Television will no longer air the music video for the song. The lyrics contain threats to outsiders from the small town that include crimes that would happen if they enter the town. It amps up with references to gun rights with the lyrics:

"I've got a gun that my granddad gave me / they say one day they're gonna round up. / Well that s*** might fly in the city / good luck / Try that in a small town."

The song did not spark much discussion when initially released in May. However, once Jason Aldean's song was released as a music video, controversy sparked. The video shows shots of Aldean singing as well as police encounters, vandalization of property and other symbols of racial injustice protests.

The biggest controversy was the location of the video as it was filmed at the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee. That was the site of race riots in 1946. In 1927, there was a public lynching of an 18-year-old Black man, Henry Choate, who was dragged by car throughout the city.

After he was accused of "pro-lynching," Aldean wrote on Twitter:

"There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it. 'Try That In A Small Town,' for me, refers to the feeling of a community that I had growing up, where we took care of our neighbors, regardless of differences of background or belief. NO ONE, including me, wants to see senseless headlines or families ripped apart."

What is Jason Aldean's connection to the Georgia Bulldogs?

Country singer Jason Aldean is a diehard Georgia Bulldogs fan while his wife, Brittany, loves Alabama Crimson Tide football. Their two youngest daughters are even in on the action.

Jason Aldean has shown his pure love for the Georgia Bulldogs, which has come from birth. He was born in Macon, Georgia, which is located less than 150 miles away from the University of Georgia.

