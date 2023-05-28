The Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff is the cream of the crop in college football. They have managed to keep the continuity of their staff, unlike the Alabama Crimson Tide, however, this year they will be tested with a new offensive play caller.

Today we break down Kirby Smart and his staff and what they bring to the table.

Georgia Bulldogs coaches: Kirby Smart's coaching record and college career

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Georgia CFP National Championship Parade

Kirby Smart is the favorite son of Athens, Georgia. After a 40-year drought, the local Bainbridge high school alumni and a former Georgia Bulldog player brought a national championship to Georgia in 2021.

That alone put him in a rare place among Georgia fans, as he and Vince Dooley are the only modern-day national championship Bulldog head coaches.

1981 - the Georgia Bulldogs won their last title before Kirby

All he did to follow it up was lead Georgia to an even more dominant repeat championship, finishing undefeated and capping it with the most lopsided national title game victory ever.

Since 2016, Kirby Smart has amassed a record of 81-15, including an 8-2 record in bowl games, 2 SEC championships, and 5 SEC East division championships.

Georgia Football @GeorgiaFootball



Preparing for your future on and off of the field.



#GoDawgs 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬:Preparing for your future on and off of the field. 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐞𝐧𝐭-𝐀𝐭𝐡𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞𝐬:Preparing for your future on and off of the field. #GoDawgs https://t.co/5eo6n3zmvW

He rose to prominence under his now rival, Nick Saban, where he led the Alabama Crimson Tide's defense to historic levels while winning three national championships.

Kirby might have the best job security of anybody in college football.

Offensive coordinator Mike Bobo's coaching record and college career

Mike Bobo's Lineage as the Georgia Bulldogs QB

The biggest question on the 2023 Georgia football season might be replacing prominent offensive coordinator, Todd Monken, who left for the NFL.

Kirby elected to promote in-house. Mike Bobo was named offensive coordinator as both he and Smart have been together a long time, including getting their start at Georgia in the 90s.

Colorado State v Arkansas

Bobo has plenty of playcalling and head coach experience. For most of the 2000s, he was Georgia’s offensive coordinator under Mark Richt. He turned that success into a shot at being a head coach when he was hired in 2014 to lead the Colorado State Rams. After four seasons and a 28-38 record Bobo was dismissed from the team.

From there, he moved to Auburn to be the Tigers offensive coordinator. He was fired in less than a season before coming back to Georgia.

Other Georgia Bulldogs offensive assistant coaches

Todd Hartley heads an extremely well-put-together staff on the offensive side of the ball. He is the assistant head coach and tight ends coach. He is the highest-paid tight end coach in college football.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl - Ohio State v Georgia Bulldogs

He is most well-known for his ability to recruit high-caliber recruits such as Brock Bowers, 2023 starting quarterback Carson Beck, Darnell, Washington, Ladd MacConkey, and many others.

The offensive side is rounded out by Dell McGee, Bryab McClendon, and Oline coach Stacey Sereals

Defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann's coaching record and college career

Glenn Schumann has been with Kirby Smart his entire coaching career. First at Alabama and their run of national titles in the early 2010s. When Kirby got the job at Georgia, Schumann went with them and has been there ever since.

Widely considered the standard for college football defensive coordinators, Schumann's schemes are only rivaled by his ability to recruit.

Schumann has coached a pair of Butkus Award winners, for the top linebacker in the nation. Nakobe Dean and Roquan Smith have been his prize pupils of multiple top five defenses.

2022 CFP National Championship - Georgia Bulldogs v Alabama

Other Georgia defensive assistant coaches

The combination of the most talented players with the best coaches has unsurprising results: top-five defenses and multiple national championships.

Will Muschamp is a long-standing SEC veteran. The former Florida Gator and South Carolina Gamecocks Head Coach is one of the most well-respected coaches in College Football.

Tray Scott is undoubtedly the best Dline coach in football, regularly pumping out first-rounders and creating dominant Trenched for the Bulldogs.

Fran Brown, the newest member of the defensive staff, is the best recruiter in the entire nation according to 247 Sports rankings.

Special Teams coordinator Scott Cochran's coaching record and college career

Scott Cochran before he became a Georgia Bulldog

Coach Cochran is a darling of coaches. His eccentric style is loved by players and he also has a ton of experience as a strength coach with both Georgia and Alabama (with Kirby).

Who is the highest-paid assistant coach on the Georgia Bulldogs coaching staff?

Defensive Coordinator Glenn Schumann is the highest paid Assistant coach in all of college football, right at $2 million dollars a year.

How much does head coach Kirby Smart make?

Last season Kirby Smart was paid $11.25 annually. Comparatively, it’s a steal. Smart is the third-highest-paid coach in football, behind just Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban.

How long has Kirby Smart been the head coach of the Georgia Bulldogs?

Kirby Smart is going into his 7th season. His first season was in 2016 and it was rough. Barely hitting an 8-5 record, Smart’s Bulldogs were upset by Georgia Tech 28-27 in his first “clean old fashion hate” game. Good thing they stayed with Coach Smart, as that Georgia Tech game was the last one within single digits.

Poll : 0 votes