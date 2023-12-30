Georgia Football Injury Report ahead of Orange Bowl 2023: Updates on Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and More

The Georgia Bulldogs are gearing up for their Orange Bowl matchup against the Florida State Seminoles on Saturday afternoon. Even though they have not played in a few weeks since their SEC Championship Game loss, there are players on the injury report heading into their bowl game.

Let's take a look at some significant pieces and discuss if they are going to be able to play in this game as well as what the injury is that they are dealing with.

Georgia Football injury report ahead of Orange Bowl

Brock Bowers, Tight End

Junior tight end Brock Bowers has been the team's leading receiver and is going to be a top pick in the NFL draft if he announces he is joining the pros. He is dealing with a high ankle sprain that was surgically repaired and played three games since initially returning from the injury. Bowers is currently listed as doubtful with the injury.

2023 SEC Championship - Georgia v Alabama

So far this season, Bowers has recorded 56 receptions for 714 yards (12.8 yards per catch) with six receiving touchdowns as well as six rushing attempts for 28 yards (4.7 yards per carry) with a rushing touchdown as well. While speaking to reporters on Wednesday, tight ends coach Todd Hartley provided information that Bowers did not travel with the team but still could play.

"I don't think [Bowers not being on the team plane] means anything other than he's just trying to rehab. I think he's trying to get as healthy as possible. Keeping him back [in Athens] is probably the best decision to get his ankle back as fast as possible. If he can be healthy enough to play, then he'll play." h/t 247 Sports

Ladd McConkey, Wide Receiver

One of the positive signs for the Georgia Bulldogs is the fact that junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey is going to be available for the team in the Orange Bowl.

He has appeared in seven games this season and recorded 29 catches for 456 yards (15.7 yards per reception) with a pair of touchdowns but missed the first four games due to a back injury. He would go on and return but then suffer an ankle injury.

