Georgia Football Injury Report vs Alabama in SEC Championship Game 2023 feat. Brock Bowers, Ladd McConkey and more

The SEC championship game will pit the top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs against the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide. This game will be very interesting and have an incredible impact on both teams' College Football Playoff hopes.

Let's take a look at the injury report for the Bulldogs and discuss the most recent updates for them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Georgia Football Injury Report ahead of 2023 SEC championship game

The Georgia Bulldogs have been playing exceptionally well and are trying to win their 30th consecutive game and the Southeastern Conference title. What significant players are on the injury report, and what is the latest information we have for their availability for this critical game?

Brock Bowers

Junior tight end Brock Bowers is one of the top college football players. He is listed as questionable for the SEC championship game with an undisclosed injury. Bowers has returned from an ankle injury but is still popping up on the injury report. However, he is likely to play.

Bowers has been doing well as he has 51 receptions for 661 yards (13.0 yards per catch) with six touchdown receptions as well as six carries for 28 yards (4.7 yards per rush).

EJ Lightsey

Freshman linebacker EJ Lightsey has been sidelined with a back injury and has not played since Oct. 15 against the Vanderbilt Commodores. He has recorded four total tackles (two solo, two assisted) through his three games played. Lightsey has not been discussed too much in terms of availability for this game, so expect him to be ruled out today.

Ladd McConkey

Junior wide receiver Ladd McConkey has an ankle injury that has limited him to half of the Bulldogs' games. He has not seen the field since Nov. 11 against the Ole Miss Rebels but is hoping to be able to play here.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media and explained his frustration, but McConkey has been doing well in being there for his team.

"I think he gets frustrated with it. A lot of it's beyond his control," Smart said. "He's done everything he can from a rehab standpoint to get back. He's filled his role as a leader, an energy guy on the sideline, a supporter of the other guys. That's all you can ask him to do. He was right there last night pulling and supporting everybody."

McConkey has 26 receptions for 418 yards (16.1 yards per catch) with a pair of receptions.