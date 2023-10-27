Georgia Football injury report Week 9: Updates on Brock Bowers, Amarius Mims, and more

Georgia returns to action this weekend following a bye week in Week 8.

The Bulldogs will make a trip to Jacksonville to rekindle their rivalry with Florida on Saturday. Kirby Smart and his team will hope to secure a win against the Gators and maintain the top spot in the ranking.

The matchup against Florida will be Georgia's biggest test so far this season, though the Bulldogs are considered the favorite heading to the game. Georgia has won the last two encounters in this long-term rivalry series, claiming the national title in both seasons.

Let's take a look at the Bulldogs' injury report ahead of Week 9.

Georgia football: Injury report for Week 9

Georgia's injury list grew bigger after tight end Brock Bowers and offensive tackle Xavier Truss picked up injuries in their last game against Vanderbilt. This could end up being a big blow for the Bulldogs in their aim to defend the national championship despite their strong depth chart.

Brock Bowers, ankle – out

Branson Robinson, knee – out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, foot – out

EJ Lightsey, shoulder – out

Cole Speer, undisclosed – out

Jamaal Jarrett, foot/ankle – questionable

Roderick Robinson, ankle – questionable

Amarius Mims, ankle – questionable

Xavier Truss, ankle – questionable

Kendall Milton, knee – questionable

Ladd McConkey, back – questionable

Brock Bowers injury update

Following an ankle sprain he suffered against Vanderbilt, Brock Bowers has undergone successful surgery to address his ankle issue. He is expected to spend a few weeks on the sidelines during his recovery.

There is a positive outlook that the tight end will be able to return to play later in the season. According to Kirby Smart, Brock Bowers has participated in Georgia’s certain walkthrough sessions, indicating his active involvement and presence.

Xavier Truss injury update

Xavier Truss did not return to the game against Vanderbilt in Week 7 following his injury. According to coach Kirby Smart, he is able to bear weight on the injured area, but he was unable to participate in practice on Tuesday.

The offensive lineman has filled in for Amarius Mims, but the latter's status for the game against Florida remains uncertain as well. It is believed that freshman Monroe Freeling will start at right tackle against the Gators if Mims and Truss are unavailable.

Roderick Robinson injury update

Roderick Robinson has been absent from the last four games after playing the first three. He is currently recovering from a high ankle sprain sustained during their Week 3 contest against South Carolina. Robinson's status remains uncertain for the weekend game.

Amarius Mims injury update

Amarius Mims has been out of action for six weeks after suffering a high ankle sprain in the game against South Carolina. He underwent a tightrope surgery and has been sidelined for the last four games. Mims remains a doubt for Saturday’s game against Florida.