Georgia football national championship predictions: Will the Bulldogs' three-peat feat become reality? 

Georgia has shone in college football in the last two seasons. The Bulldogs have triumphed in the last two national championships, displacing Nick Saban’s Alabama as the dominant force within the landscape.

Yet, as the 2023 season approaches, everyone is wondering whether Georgia can clinch the national title for a third consecutive year. This achievement is a rarity in the realm of college football, with no team having achieved such a feat in the last eighty years.

Minnesota was the last team to have achieved this remarkable accomplishment, securing the national title from 1934 to 1936. Also, the Yale Bulldogs are the only other program to accomplish a national title three-peat, from 1886 to 1888.

Georgia gets heavy support for the third title

Having secured victory in the past two national championships, the Georgia Bulldogs are heavily favored to grab the title once again in 2023. The team's dominance is evident and shows no sign of slowing down.

The recent release of the AP Preseason poll also augmented how much the Bulldogs are favored for a three-peat in the upcoming season. Kirby Smart's team has been designated as the Associated Press preseason No. 1 team, receiving 60 of 63 first-place votes.

The blend of skills, depth, and experience has ensured the dominance of Georgia in the last two seasons. Kirby Smart has effectively created a dependable model at Athens through an outstanding recruiting strategy and intimidating physical style of play.

Even with the notable changes in personnel at Athens, Kirby has built a team that is capable of dominance this season. However, formidable opponents within the SEC and from other conferences could pose a huge threat to the reigning champions.

What are the obstacles for the Bulldogs?

Securing a third consecutive college football national championship will not be a walk in the park for the Bulldogs. Established contenders such as Alabama, Ohio State, Michigan, and other perennial strongholds have set their sights on Georgia and will be looking to challenge their supremacy.

In the modern era of college football, a total of seven programs have witnessed eleven teams win consecutive titles. However, each of these teams has struggled to win a third despite the expectations. Will the Bulldogs break the curse this season? Only time will tell.