Georgia Football Players NFL Draft Projection: How many Bulldog players will get selected in the 2025 Draft? 

Georgia is eternally a factory of soon-to-be NFL players. The 2025 NFL Draft class doesn't look any different. Sure, Georgia might not be quite as heavy on pro players as in some past years. But there figure to be plenty of UGA players selected in the draft. Here's a rundown on the most likely suspects and their likely draft positions.

How many Georgia players will get picked in the 2025 NFL Draft?

Safety Malaki Starks is another likely first round pick from Georgia. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Jalon Walker, Edge

A developing edge rusher, Walker had 12.5 sacks in three years at Georgia. The Carolina Panthers are apparently impressed with Walker. The Panthers draft eighth and most predictions have Walker going there.

Mykel Williams, DE

A 6-foot-5 edge rusher, Williams totaled 14 sacks in three seasons as a Bulldog. He's projected to go high to middle first round, with a trio of mock drafts projecting him in the 10th-16th pick range.

Malaki Starks, S

A two-time First-Team All-American pick, Starks broke up 23 passes in three seasons. He's usually projected at the back of the first round of the draft, where he should land on a solid team.

Tate Ratledge, OG

Ratledge started 37 games at Georgia. He's physical and versatile, but he's also battled significant injuries on several occasions. He's usually projected as a late second round or third round pick.

Jared Wilson, C

Wilson started only in his senior season, but impressed when he finally got to play. A 310 pound player who ran a 4.84 second 40-yard dash, Wilson's athleticism impresses. He's likely to be a late second or third round selection in the draft.

Smael Mondon Jr., LB

A three-year starter at Georgia, Mondon made 213 tackles in his career. A three-season starter, Mondon runs a sub-4.6 second 40-yard dash. At 230 pounds, Mondon is versatile enough to be a starting NFL linebacker. He's a likely third-round pick.

Trevor Etienne, RB

A transfer from Florida, Etienne rushed for 2,081 yards between the two years at UF and one at UGA. Etienne has durability issues and is under 5-foot-9. But his 4.42-second 40-yard dash tells the story. Etienne is projected as a fourth round pick.

Dylan Fairchild, OL

A two-year starter at Georgia, the 6-foot-5 Fairchild is a physical mauler up front. He's a little inexperienced and a little stiff, but Fairchild is an NFL talent. Projections for Fairchild range from the third to the fifth round.

Warren Brinson, DT

Brinson was a part-time tackle throughout five seasons, starting just eight games total in his career. He had 71 career tackles and 14 tackles for loss. Brinson is predicted to end up as a fifth round pick.

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins, DE

A reserve who started 10 games as a senior. Ingram-Dawkins had just 37 career tackles. But he's a 6-foot-4 lane-clogger who weighs just over 280 pounds and has the kind of frame that could induce NFL teams to hope. He's projected as a fifth-round pick.

Arian Smith, WR

Smith caught 48 of his 68 career passes in his senior season. But his 4.36-second 40-yard dash time sparks NFL interest. Smith has struggled with drops and has some serious learning to do, but he's a likely fifth or sixth round pick.

Nazir Stackhouse, DT

A massive 325-pound lane clogger, Stackhouse had 96 tackles in his UGA career. He's unlikely to pile up massive stats, but his lane-clogging talents will likely make him a player in relative demand. He's projected as a sixth-round pick.

What do you think of Georgia's NFL Draft prospects? Share your take on them below in our comments section!

