Georgia Football's Mount Rushmore: Herschel Walker, Champ Bailey, and more

Georgia football has been home to some incredible players over the years. That had us thinking about the creme de la creme of the Bulldogs as they have been around for a long time and showcasing incredible talents.

Who deserves to be memorialized on the Mount Rushmore of Georgia football players? Let's take a dive into each player that should be etched into the history books.

Champ Bailey

Champ Bailey showcased his versatility during his three seasons at Georgia. He played as a defensive back and wide receiver, making a significant impact on both sides of the ball.

Offensively, he recorded 59 receptions for 978 yards and five touchdowns. Defensively, Bailey was a standout with eight interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. His skills and contributions earned him a seventh-place finish in the 1998 Heisman Trophy voting.

Herschel Walker

Herschel Walker is the best player in Georgia football history. He excelled as a running back, consistently finishing in the top three in Heisman Trophy voting during all three seasons of his college career.

Walker's exceptional statistics include 5,259 rushing yards on 994 attempts, with 49 rushing touchdowns. He was also a threat in the passing game, recording 26 receptions for 243 yards and three receiving touchdowns. Walker's performances led the Bulldogs to a national championship victory in 1980, and he won the SEC Player of the Year award each of his three seasons.

Stetson Bennett

While Stetson Bennett's inclusion may be a subject of debate, his impact as a quarterback for Georgia cannot be ignored. He took over as the starting quarterback in his final two seasons and showcased impressive skills, completing 65.0% of his passes for 8,429 yards, with 66 touchdowns and 21 interceptions.

Bennett's leadership guided the Bulldogs to back-to-back national championships, solidifying his place as the best quarterback in the program's history.

Georgia football Mt. Rushmore: Frank Sinkwich

Frank Sinkwich played as the quarterback for Georgia in the early 1940s. Despite the passing game being less prominent during that era, his statistics and accolades speak volumes about his skill and impact on the field.

Sinkwich completed 89 of 176 passes for 1,456 yards, with 10 touchdowns and nine interceptions. Additionally, he was a threat on the ground, gaining 828 yards on 186 carries, with 17 rushing touchdowns.

Sinkwich's impressive performances earned him fourth place in the 1941 Heisman Trophy voting and the Heisman Trophy win in 1942. He was also a two-time All-American.

