Georgia football trainer Mark Taylor has headlined the news the past few days after videos surfaced of him using racist remarks.

Taylor is a Georgia-based trainer from Houston County and is the owner of Speed Edge Sports, a business in Georgia that trains up-and-coming college athlete prospects. He had also been a teacher in the Houston County District up until 2007 when he was let go for stalking a teacher.

Following videos surfacing online of him using racial slurs and remarks, a mother of one of the daughters that Taylor worked with in the past came out and revealed on "Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey" that Taylor called his daughter a "redbone."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Reed said:

"She was placed in Mark Taylor's history class. And that experience was so daunting, and she was so disrespected in that classroom, that she finally shared with me what she was going through, and he disrespected my daughter that day. And she called me to tell me that he referred to her as a redbone. And y'all know, I had to hold my piece. And I got in my car, and zoomed down to Northside High School at the time."

"And I told the principal that I needed to talk to Coach Taylor. And he told me he was teaching his class, and I told him whatever he was doing, that he needed to come out and see me. He needed to see me at that moment, and Mark Taylor came down to meet with me. And I shared with him that he was never to talk to my child in that manner, publicly. He called Mariah a redbone."

Reed then explained that Taylor was unapologetic when the two talked about what he called her daughter.

"And I gave him some historical history. And the context that he should not treat any child less on my own. And he had attempted to tell me that he didn't mean it that way. And da da da da da, and I just didn't hear it. I couldn't hear it. I couldn't hear it. So disrespectful."

What did Mark Taylor do to get fired?

Georgia trainer Mark Taylor

Mark Taylor has been catching heat for the racist remarks made on videos all over social media.

In one video, he was driving around Atlanta complaining that there were a lot of black people in the city. He then mentioned hanging someone in the video by a tree.

Taylor said:

"Staying at the Omni Hotel over by the CNN. Ain’t seen a white person in sight. Homeless ones on the street. Every restaurant looking in here is black. Every car beside me is black. They can have Atlanta. It used to be a fun place to come to up here. They can have that place right here."

“Look at that n***** try and pull out in front of me right here. Hey, did you see that – that tree right there. Do you see that tree right there. Ro will hang you from that tree.”

In another video, Taylor is in his hotel room where he picks up the phone and makes a racist comment asking for chicken.

Taylor said:

“Got the Glock by the bed. Yeah, let me go, room service, I need yall n****** to bring chicken wings and two h***, a redbone and a white girl."

It's safe to say that Taylor's reputation and business will take a hit regarding his racist remarks. Most of the athletes that he works with are African-American, and nobody will be happy about the comments he's made.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Indisputable and H/T Sportskeeda.

Poll : 0 votes