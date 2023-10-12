Georgia Football Week 7 injury report: Updates on Roderick Robinson, Amarius Mims and more

Top-ranked Georgia has been outstanding this season, winning all six of their games as they pursue a third consecutive national championship. The Bulldogs travel to Nashville, Tennessee, this weekend to play against Vanderbilt.

The Week 7 game should be an easy ride for Georgia, as Vanderbilt (2-5, 0-3 Southeastern Conference), which last had a winning season in 2013. After convincingly defeating then-No. 20 Kentucky 51-13 last week, the Bulldogs are widely expected to record their seventh win of the season against the Commodores.

Georgia football: Injury report for Week 7

The Bulldogs (6-0, 3-0) added more players to their injury list in their Week 6 game against the Wildcats. Center Sedrick Van Pran got injured during the game, joining Amarius Mims, Roderick Robinson, Ladd McConkey and a host of others.

Below is the summary of the Bulldogs' current injury status:

Amarius Mims (ankle), out

Roderick Robinson (ankle), doubtful

Ladd McConkey (back), questionable

Branson Robinson (knee), out

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins (foot), out

EJ Lightsey (shoulder), out

Jamaal Jarrett (foot/ankle), out

Cole Speer (undisclosed), out

Roderick Robinson injury update

Roderick Robinson, who played in the Bulldogs' first three games, has been absent from the past three. He is in the process of recovering from a high ankle sprain suffered during their Week 3 matchup against South Carolina

There is still uncertainty regarding whether the running back will be ready to play on Saturday. He has accumulated 89 yards and scored two touchdowns on 15 carries this season.

Amarius Mims injury update

Georgia has been without the services of offensive tackle Amarius Mims for the last three games following ankle surgery. According to coach Kirby Smart, the lineman is recovering in the right mode.

“Amarius is right where he should be,” Smart said. “We’ve had a lot of the tightrope surgery and he’s right on schedule.”

Sedrick Van Pran injury update

During the second quarter of Georgia's victory against Kentucky, Sedrick Van Pran briefly left the field due to an injury. He was able to walk off the field under his own power, which is a positive sign. However, there’s been a level of concern about his availability for the next game.

Nonetheless, Kirby Smart confirmed on Monday that Van Pran is doing well, indicating that he is in good health for the Vanderbilt game. His contribution to the team has been significant, having started 36 consecutive games over the last four seasons.