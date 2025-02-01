Georgia players in Senior Bowl: Top 3 Bulldogs athletes who will play in postseason game

The Georgia Bulldogs will be well-represented at the Senior Bowl. Five players from the school will be showcasing their skills for NFL scouts in Mobile, Alabama, on Saturday.

After a season in which the Bulldogs conquered the SEC Championship and made the College Football Playoff, some important pieces from that team made the short trip to Alabama looking to raise their draft stock.

After a week of practice, here are three Georgia players to keep an eye on during the Senior Bowl, which will be played at 2:30 pm ET.

Top 3 Georgia Bulldogs players at the Senior Bowl

#3. Arian Smith, Wide Receiver

Arian Smith is a speedster with big play potential who will be looking to improve his draft stock at the Senior Bowl. Smith led the Bulldogs with 817 yards on 44 receptions and four touchdowns. His 17 yards-per-catch average shows he can break a game open at any moment.

The issue for the Bradley, Florida native has been with his hands. While Smith has made some spectacular catches at Georgia and in Senior Bowl practices, he has also dropped some passes.

If he wishes to improve his draft stock before April, the senior receiver must show teams he can consistently hang on to the football. A good showing at the Senior Bowl game would certainly help his cause.

#2. Dan Jackson, Safety

Dan Jackson has earned the respect of his teammates at practice this week. The safety was named the top player at his position by his peers after the practice week. That's a long way from where he started as a walk-on. Right now, Jackson is projected as a possible Day 2 pick.

The Bulldogs safety was considered a hard worker and a natural leader at Georgia, and it seems those traits have been viewed at Senior Bowl practice as well. The safety from Gainesville, Georgia, finished the 2024 season with 64 tackles, two interceptions, three passes defended, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

#1. Trevor Etienne, Running Back

Another player who has done well in practice this week, Trevor Etienne, is looking to raise his draft stock in a year loaded at the running back position. He has shown good vision and cutting ability, as well as a strong burst. The main question may be whether he is better suited as a third down back or if he can play every down.

Etienne finished the year with 609 rushing yards and nine touchdowns while also catching 32 passes for 194 yards. At 5-foot-9, 205 pou,nds Etienne lacks prototypical every down back size, but his skill set is difficult to defend. Perhaps he can improve his draft stock with a good game in Mobile.

