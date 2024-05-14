Georgia quarterback 2024: Who is likely to start for Kirby Smart's Bulldogs this season?

The Georgia Bulldogs have a talented quarterback room heading into the 2024 college football season, and coach Kirby Smart is going to have some decisions to make after an Orange Bowl victory last season.

Let's take a closer look at the top three quarterbacks that are currently on the program's roster and discuss which quarterback should be under center in Week 1 on August 31 against a very good Clemson Tigers team.

Georgia Bulldogs top three quarterback options

Carson Beck

Senior Carson Beck was one of the best quarterbacks in the nation last season and decided to return to the program for the 2024 season. The 2023 season was his first as a starting quarterback, and he dominated, going 302-of-417 (72.4%) for 3,941 yards with 24 passing touchdowns and only six interceptions.

His 86.0 quarterback rating was fifth in the country as well. With the ability to dominate offensively in the SEC, expect to see Carson Beck doing extremely well throughout the season and to be named the starting quarterback for the second consecutive season for the Georgia Bulldogs.

Gunner Stockton

Gunner Stockton is entering his sophomore season and seems to be the best option for the backup quarterback, as he has some experience backing up last season's Bulldogs team.

Stockton did well in his small sample size last season, going 12-for-19 (63.2%) for 148 yards with a pair of touchdowns and one interception. He saw his most action in the Orange Bowl blowout win against Florida State, where he was 6-for-10 with a pair of touchdowns.

Expect to see him as the backup quarterback and to be one of the top options in line to become the starting quarterback in 2025 once Beck leaves for the NFL.

Jaden Rashada

Jaden Rashada decided to transfer to the Georgia Bulldogs from the Arizona State Sun Devils after his freshman season, and he is expected to be the third-string quarterback for the program this season.

He struggled for the Sun Devils last year, as he was 44-for-82 (53.7%) for 485 yards with four passing touchdowns and three interceptions. Rashada missed nine games during the 2023 season with an injury from high school that he re-aggravated during his freshman year. He will look to continue to improve in Kirby Smart's program, and as he develops, he will likely enter into a battle with Stockton for the backup quarterback spot throughout the 2024 season.