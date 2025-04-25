Georgia Round 1 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of player selections for the Bulldogs ft. Mykel Williams

The Georgia Bulldogs had a strong 2024 season, winning the SEC Championship and reaching the quarterfinals of the college football playoff. Part of the reason they were able to succeed was because of how many great players they had.
The first day of the 2025 NFL draft was on Thursday, with the first round of the draft playing out. There were several surprises on draft night, but something that was not surprising was that there were several Georgia players selected in the first round. Here is a full list of the three Bulldogs selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft.
Georgia round 1 2025 NFL draft picks: Full list of player selections from the Bulldogs
Mykel Williams, San Francisco 49ers
No Bulldogs were taken in the top 10, but they did not need to wait any longer to hear one of their player's names called as Edge Mykel Williams was picked with the 11th pick by the San Francisco 49ers. Williams is a strong pass rusher with the length to put aside big blockers at the NFL level. He is great on the edge and can expose mismatches against tight ends.
Williams has one of the highest ceilings in the draft. However, an issue for him has been staying healthy. He will need to work with the 49ers' medical staff to ensure he can stay healthy and reach his potential.
Jalon Walker, Atlanta Falcons
Linebacker Jalon Walker was the next Bulldog off the board at the 15th pick to the Atlanta Falcons. He is capable of playing flexibly as either a linebacker or edge, which will be valuable on the Falcons' defensive line. While he has short arms for an edge, he is good at tracking QBs and getting blockers' hands off of him so that he can close the distance to the quarterback.
Malaki Starks, Baltimore Ravens
The Georgia Bulldogs needed to wait until the 27th pick for another player to be called. The Baltimore Ravens selected safety Malaki Starks, the first safety of the draft. He is great at reading receivers, as was shown by his 197 tackles and six interceptions in three seasons at Georgia.
Additionally, one of his biggest strengths is getting down the field quickly and closing effectively as a run defender. Starks will join the Ravens defense as a playmaker. He can play in any alignment, giving the Ravens' defensive staff flexibility when planning their schemes.
