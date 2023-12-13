Georgia Southern vs. Ohio Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 16 | Myrtle Beach Bowl

We are officially in bowl game season, as the Myrtle Beach Bowl will see the Georgia Southern Eagles and the Ohio Bobcats duke it out on Saturday morning.

The Eagles (6-6) barely were bowl eligible and ended the year struggling as they wrapped up the regular season on a four-game losing streak after a 55-27 road loss to the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Nov. 25.

The Bobcats (9-3) played exceptionally well throughout the season but could not compete in the MAC championship game. They ended the regular season on a three-game winning streak after a 25-14 road victory on Nov. 24 against the Akron Zips.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio game details

Fixture: Georgia Southern Eagles (6-6) vs. Ohio Bobcats (9-3)

Date and Time: Saturday, Dec. 16 at 11 a.m. ET

Venue: Brooks Stadium in Conway, South Carolina

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio betting odds

Team Spread Moneyline Total Georgia Southern Eagles -3.5 (-112) -180 Over 48 (-110) Ohio Bobcats +3.5 (-108) +150 Under 48 (-110)

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio picks

The Georgia Southern Eagles have been one of the best offensive teams in college football, ranking 48th in the nation with 30.8 points per game. A huge reason is that they ended the regular season 14th in the country with 298.3 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Davis Brin played decently well, but nothing to ride home about as he finished the regular season going 330 of 510 (64.7 completion %) for 3,431 yards with 22 passing touchdowns to 16 interceptions. As a result, expect the Eagles to score 30.5 points in this game, which is currently +170 on the betting charts.

The offense for the Ohio Bobcats has not been too good, as they depend on their defense to shut down the opposition. Their passing attack has been brutal compared to the rest of the nation, sitting 87th with only 210.6 passing yards per game throughout the regular season.

Senior quarterback Kurtis Rourke has shown the ability to play under center at a good but not great level. Throughout the season, he has gone 195 of 307 (63.5 completion %) for 2,207 yards with 11 passing touchdowns to five interceptions.

Expect the Bobcats' offense to surprise people in this game and get off to a hotter start than usual, so get plus money for Ohio to score more than 10.5 points in the first half.

Georgia Southern vs. Ohio key injuries

Georgia Southern

Running back Jalen White: Undisclosed (Questionable)

Wide receiver Sam Kenerson: Knee (OUT)

Ohio

Quarterback CJ Harris: Undisclosed (OUT)

