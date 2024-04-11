Georgia Spring Game 2024: 5 Storylines to Watch for during annual practice event

Georgia's spring game marks the kickoff to a new season. Despite a successful 2023 season with just one loss, the Bulldogs fell short of its goals by missing the College Football Playoff by three points. Although they dominated Florida State in the Orange Bowl, winning 63-3, Georgia aims for greater success in 2024.

While Kirby Smart is still on the sideline and Carson Beck is still running the offense, there have been changes and new faces. The spring game, scheduled for Saturday, April 13th at 1 pm EST, will be a chance to assess how the offseason has treated Georgia. Here are five stories to watch.

What to watch for in the Georgia spring game 2024?

Kirby Smart will welcome a handful of new staff members this spring, to be first unveiled publicly in the Georgia spring game on Saturday.

1. Beck and Stockton

Carson Beck, an outstanding QB a season ago, has returned. It'll be interesting to see if Kirby Smart is inclined to cut Beck loose more with another year of seasoning. He's certainly been adequate as a game-manager-type QB, but the ceiling for Beck could be higher than we saw in 2023. Since 2023 featured 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns, any improvement is significant.

Meanwhile, backup QB Gunner Stockton needs to take control of the No. 2 QB role. Stockton is in his third season at Georgia. He threw 19 passes a year ago, but needs to show that he's ready should Beck be unavailable. After all, in the SEC, the backup QB is always one disastrous play away from being the true QB.

2. New coaching moves

With four new staff members, it's worth keeping an eye on how UGA's new staff. Wide receivers coach James Coley is a returning Bulldog assistant, so he should know the ropes. Running back coach Josh Crawford, defensive backs coach Donte Williams, and co-defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson are all new hires.

Kirk Benedict also moved from a staff position to the special teams coordinator role. Georgia's returnees may benefit from a new staff perspective and it's always noteworthy to see how assistant coaches gel with their particular position groups.

3. Trevor Etienne and the running back are stable

In recent years, Georgia has preferred to run the football by committee. The 2023 group was a two-man committee with Daijun Edwards (880 yards) and Kendall Milton (790 yards) splitting time. Both are gone, and UGA's likely top back in 2024 is Florida transfer Trevor Etienne. Etienne has track speed and home run ability.

Sophomore Roderick Robinson also has a chance to stake his mark. Last year, Robinson had 196 yards on just 24 carries with a pair of touchdowns. It'll be interesting to see if Florida uses those two as a tandem or favors Etienne as the primary back. The spring game will provide a significant clue.

4. New secondary guys

Georgia is introducing new defensive back coaches while also replacing three starters. Julian Humphrey and Daniel Harris are expected to step into starting roles, but freshman Ellis Robinson IV is the guy to see.

His role in the team is a key point to watch in the upcoming spring game, likely to earn significant playing time in 2024 due to his talent.

5. The next great tight end?

Of all the unreplaceable players at Georgia, mammoth tight end Brock Bowers might be the most irreplaceable.

Oscar Delp snagged 24 passes for 284 yards and three scores last season, but there's plenty of other depth at the position. Lawson Luckie caught a pair of passes and a touchdown a year ago. Jaden Reddell is another young player to watch.

Seeing how Georgia approaches replacing an unreplaceable tight-end talent is a definite spring-game story to follow.

Can Georgia avoid a misplaced loss this year? Will improved depth and coaching continuity (unlike Alabama) give them an edge for a CFP bid?

