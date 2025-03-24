Georgia spring transfer portal: 3 Bulldogs who could leave before 2025 season

The 2025 Georgia Bulldogs are going to look different than they did when they last took the field in the College Football Playoff. The program is going to see a lot of new faces, and there are still players who could transfer between now and the beginning of the season.

Let's take a closer look at three Georgia Bulldogs that could leave the program before Week 1 kicks off.

Georgia potential spring transfer players

Jaden Rashada, QB

Rashada is already in the NCAA transfer portal and is looking for an opportunity to play after not appearing in any game action last season as a backup quarterback in his redshirt freshman season. Rashada will still have three years of eligibility remaining and could be a solid quarterback for a program.

However, it appears Rashada will go where the money and a starting job are and has not transferred out of Georgia yet. With Gunner Stockton showcasing himself after Carson Beck's injury in the CFP and then transferring, there likely is not much of a quarterback battle to be had.

Rara Thomas, WR

This one may be a stretch, but it's likely that he will not play for the Georgia Bulldogs again. He took the first steps to return to college football after being arrested in July on a felony charge of cruelty to children and has received 24 months probation.

The program brought in transfers Noah Thomas and Zachariah Branch this offseason who should plug into the starting lineup, so Thomas is not going to be having much of a role if he is able to return.

Thomas missed all of last season due to the legal issues and recorded 23 receptions for 383 yards (16.7 yards) with one receiving touchdown in 2023 with the Bulldogs.

Michael Jackson III, WR

Jackson is another wide receiver who is already in the NCAA transfer portal but has not landed with another program. He only played in the opening game of the season and entered the transfer portal just a few hours after the SEC Championship Game.

Jackson transferred to the program last season after leaving the USC Trojans but appeared in only four games as he was relegated to special teams. He has one year of eligibility remaining to play with a new team elsewhere.

