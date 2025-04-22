Georgia spring transfer portal tracker 2025: List of all Bulldogs who've entered in the spring window

Georgia has been active in bringing in players through the spring transfer portal. However, it has also seen several players head the other way. Head coach Kirby Smart is aiming once again to build a team capable of contending for the national title.

Ad

The Bulldogs have seen five players enter the transfer portal this spring, bringing the total to 17 for the offseason. Here’s a look at the players who have entered the spring transfer portal.

Georgia football spring transfer portal tracker 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

#1, Branson Robinson, RB

Branson Robinson arrived at Georgia in 2022 as a five-star recruit with high expectations. He served as a backup running back during his true freshman season, appearing in 12 games and showing flashes of potential.

Ad

Trending

However, he missed the entire 2023 season after rupturing his patella tendon. Another MCL injury during the 2024 season limited him to just six games. Following the tumultuous stretch, Robinson has chosen to continue his career elsewhere.

#2, Nitro Tuggle, WR

Nitro Tuggle was a four-star recruit in Georgia’s 2024 class. The wide receiver saw limited playing time across eight games last season, recording three receptions for 34 yards and no touchdowns.

He was expected to take on an increased role in 2025. However, off-field issues during spring camp led to his suspension, which played a role in his decision to transfer. Tuggle has since transferred to Purdue.

Ad

#3, Marques Easley, OL

Marques Easley joined Georgia as a four-star recruit in the class of 2024. He redshirted his freshman year after appearing in just two games but was considered a key part of the program’s future.

Along with Tuggle, Easley was one of two Georgia players arrested for driving-related offenses during spring camp. His indefinite suspension contributed to his decision to enter the transfer portal in search of a fresh start.

Ad

#4, Chris Peal, DB

Chris Peal was a four-star recruit in the class of 2023. Despite arriving with high expectations, he has struggled with injuries since joining the Bulldogs, ultimately falling out of the rotation.

Peal was recruited as a cornerback with elite speed, having recorded a 10.5-second 100-meter time in high school, but transitioned to safety in 2024. However, continued injuries prevented him from making an impact.

#5, Luke Bennett, WR

Luke Bennett joined Georgia as a walk-on in 2022. He is the brother of former Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett, who led the team to back-to-back national championships.

Though he did not play during the 2022 season, Luke was part of the national championship roster alongside his brother. He appeared in just two games during his time in Athens and is now seeking more playing time elsewhere.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Farouk Yusuf Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.



A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.



Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.



Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter. Know More

Georgia Bulldogs Fan? Check out the latest Georgia Bulldogs depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place!