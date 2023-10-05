Georgia star Brock Bowers acing 2023 CFB season with groundbreaking records; seen as one of the toughest TEs ready for 2024 NFL draft

Brock Bowers of the Georgia Bulldogs is a formidable tight end who has taken the 2023 college football season by storm. In a sport dominated by quarterbacks, Bowers has emerged as a Heisman contender, that too as a TE, literally rewriting the narrative of his position.

The statistics speak for themselves. In the current season, Bowers leads all tight ends in receptions (30), receiving yards (413) and missed tackles forced (13) through five games. He packs an explosive playing style, combined with the ability to create extra yards. This trait has pundits and fans declaring him one of the toughest players to take down in the nation.

Brock Bowers is a former four-star recruit. He was the second-ranked tight end in his class. With 35 games under his belt, including 33 starts, Bowers boasts impressive stats of 149 receptions, 2,237 yards and 23 touchdowns. His after-the-catch ability and knack for forcing missed tackles set him apart as a dynamic playmaker.

The conversation around the Heisman Trophy is traditionally reserved for quarterbacks and running backs. However, Bowers’ skills and record-breaking performance make him a standout player alongside superstar QBs like Caleb Williams, Bo Nix, Shedeur Sanders, etc.

The NFL draft is seven months from now, and there have been speculations surrounding the potential entry of Brock Bowers in 2024. Generally, tight ends don't secure Top 10 picks, but Bowers could be an exception this time around.

Given his age, the 20-year-old has ample time for further development. This makes him a hot prospect for NFL teams. Brock Bowers is a versatile athlete who can thrive in a two-tight-end system. He can seamlessly transition into a receiver role when needed, thus giving teams an extra option to utilize his services.

Auburn Tigers swept by Bowers' clutch performance

In a nail-biting game against Auburn Tigers, Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, emerged as the game-changer once again, steering his team to a 27-20 victory. The Georgia Bulldogs faced a 10-0 deficit in the first quarter and trailed 17-10 in the third. However, the Bulldogs found their savior in Bowers.

His standout performance included eight receptions for 157 yards and a clutch 40-yard touchdown with just 2:52 left in regulation. The Bulldogs, led by Kirby Smart, now boast a 22-game winning streak. The game-winning display by Bowers was marked by running precise routes, off-the-ball game and his trademark explosive catch-and-run.

Bowers certainly has put up his case as one of the toughest tight ends in college football and worthy of the Heisman Trophy.

Georgia's record stands at an unbeaten 5-0. The top-ranked Bulldogs are set to return home to face Kentucky this Saturday, with Bowers ready to rewrite records and amaze with his performances.