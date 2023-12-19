Georgia State vs Utah State Prediction, Odds and Picks - Dec. 23 | Potato Bowl

The Georgia State Panthers are set to play the Utah State Aggies in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Georgia State (6-6) ended their regular season with a 25-24 loss to Old Dominion and lost their final five games. Utah State (6-6) became bowl-eligible with a 44-41 OT win over New Mexico in their final game.

Georgia State vs Utah State: Game Details

Matchup: Georgia State Panthers (6-6) vs. Utah State Aggies (6-6)

Date & Time: Saturday, Dec. 23 at 3:30 p.m. ET.

Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Georgia State vs Utah State: Odds

Spread

Georgia State +3 (-110)

Utah State -3 (-110)

Moneyline

Georgia State +136

Utah State -162

Total

Over 62 (-110)

Under 62 (-110)

Georgia State vs Utah State: Picks

Georgia State ended the season losing five games in a row, but quarterback Darren Grainger has been solid, so take him to throw over 1.5 passing touchdowns, but also take him to throw an interception. Grainger has thrown over 1.5 touchdowns in two of his last three games while also throwing a pick in three of his last five games.

Utah State, meanwhile, is led by running back Rahsul Faison, who should get plenty of carries in this game, so take him to go over his rushing yards. Faison is averaging 85.6 yards over his last five, not counting the game he got hurt after three carries.

Georgia State vs Utah State: Head-to-head

This will be the first time Georgia State and Utah State will play one another.

Players unavailable

With bowl games, several players sit out because of the NFL Draft or transfer portal and the Potato Bowl is no different.

Georgia State

JayT Jackson, CB (transfer portal)

Tony McCray, CB (transfer portal)

Bryquice Brown, CB (transfer portal)

Evan Graham, LB (transfer portal)

Jordan Jones, LB (transfer portal)

Montavious Cunningham, OT (transfer portal)

Cameron Dye, OT (transfer portal)

Jaquan Dixon, RB (transfer portal)

KZ Adams, RB (transfer portal)

Marcus Carroll, RB (transfer portal)

Robert Lewis, WR (transfer portal)

Jalen Tate, S (transfer portal)

Rico Arnold, WR (transfer portal)

Utah State

Malone Mataele, CB (transfer portal)

Vaughn Mamea, DL (transfer portal)

Devin Dye, S (transfer portal)

Reggie Foster, RB (transfer portal)

Adam Tomczyk, DL (transfer portal)

Siaosi Lauhingoa, DL (transfer portal)

Georgia State vs Utah State: Prediction

Georgia State finished the regular season on a five-game losing streak and has a tough matchup against Utah State.

The Aggies have a great offense, which should be able to have success against this Panthers' defense, which allowed 49 points per game in their last five games. Utah State will be able to run over the Aggies' defense and win the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

Prediction: Utah State to win by a touchdown.

