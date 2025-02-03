In their third season under head coach Brent Key, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets had a successful season. They had their second straight winning season after previously not posting a winning record since 2018 and picked up some big wins in the ACC.

Most notably, they defeated Miami 28-23 on Nov. 9, which started the Hurricanes on a path that would have them miss the College Football Playoff after an incredible start to the year. With Brent Key, the team has been on the rise. However, if the team is going to continue on its upward trajectory, they are going to need to have strong recruiting classes.

National Signing Day is coming up on Wednesday. However, the Yellow Jackets already have several recruits signed. Although the team does not have any five-star recruits, it does have several four-stars. These are three of the best freshmen signed to Georgia Tech for next season.

Top 3 freshmen signed by Georgia Tech in the 2025 recruiting class

#1 Josh Petty

Offensive tackle Josh Petty is by far the highest-rated player signed by the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the 2025 recruiting class. He is a four-star recruit, but only narrowly missed out on a five-star classification. He received a grade of 89 from ESPN. This was enough to place him as the 7th-ranked OT in his class.

Hailing from Roswell, Georgia, Petty played high school football for Fellowship Christian School. He opted to stay in his home state to start his college career. He chose the Yellow Jackets despite going on visits to top schools, including Clemson, Tennessee, Ohio State and Florida State.

#2 Tae Harris

Safety Tae Harris is a four-star recruit and the 3rd-ranked safety in his class. His grade of 85 from ESPN places him firmly as the second-best player in Georgia Tech's 2025 recruiting class.

Harris is from Cedartown, Georgia, and played for Cedartown High School before his recruitment. He chose the Yellow Jackets over offers from top schools, including Clemson, Colorado, Florida, Georgia and Oregon.

#3 Christian Garrett

Defensive tackle Chrisitan Garrett rounds out the top three recruits in Georgia Tech's 2025 recruiting class. Garrett is a four-star recruit who received a grade of 82 from ESPN. He is the 11th-ranked DT in his class.

Garrett is another player who opted to stay in his home state. He is from Bogart, Georgia, and played high school football for Prince Avenue Christian School.

