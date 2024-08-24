Georgia Tech injury report: Players unavailable after fall camp in 2024

After leading Georgia Tech to its first winning season in five years, Brent Key is set to take the program further in the 2024 college football season. The Tech ended the 2023 season with a 7-6 record, winning the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl to wrap up the year.

The Yellow Jackets are ready to progress in the upcoming season as they aim for more success. Their goal is to bring back the success of Paul Johnson's days when they had some prominence in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Ahead of the 2024 college football season, here’s a look at Georgia Tech’s injury situation.

Georgia Tech injury report after fall camp

#1 Brett Seither, TE

In what's a huge setback for Georgia Tech, Brett Seither won't play a part in the 2024 season after suffering a knee injury. Brent Key confirmed that the redshirt senior will be out of action for the entire season, which doesn't place the Yellow Jackets in a good position.

"I was told the depth chart was going to be released later today," Key said on Tuesday. "One thing that you will see on there is that tight end Brett Seither is not on there.

"He suffered an ACL tear two weeks ago, so he will have surgery soon. But, just really thinking about him and have been. Spent a lot of time with him as he's going through that and some other things."

Seither, who transferred to Georgia Tech from Georgia last season, would have played his sixth season in 2024, showcasing a significant level of experience. In 13 games for the Yellow Jackets in 2023, he recorded seven receptions for 101 yards and four touchdowns.

#2 Jackson Long, TE

Jackson Long started his college football career at USF in 2022, taking a redshirt. He transferred to Georgia Tech last season but didn't see any game action throughout.

There has been anticipation of him getting involved for the Yellow Jackets in the 2024 season. However, that won't be happening, as the tight end has suffered a knee injury that has ruled him out for the season.

Jackson will only have the opportunity to play for the program in his third season in 2025. With Seither also injured, the Yellow Jackets tight end room faces some significant problems ahead of the season and might not be able to afford another casualty.

