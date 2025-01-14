Georgia Tech Transfer Portal Losses: 3 impact players Brent Key lost during winter window ft. Eric Singleton Jr.

After a second straight 7-6 season, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets are going to have some changes on the field in 2025. Brent Key’s team has added some talented pieces to a team that ended Miami’s undefeated run and took Georgia to eight overtimes in the season finale.

The Yellow Jackets added edge rusher AJ Hoffler, wide receiver Eric Rivers and running back Malachi Hosley in the portal as part of their 16-player haul. With no dominant team in the ACC, they could add enough talent to contend for a conference title.

However, Georgia Tech also lost some important pieces in the window. In fact, some of the most talented players in the portal come from Atlanta.

Here are three top players leaving the program via the winter transfer portal.

3 impact players Georgia Tech lost in winter transfer portal

Romello Height will play for Texas Tech in 2025. - Source: Imagn

#3. Corey Robinson II, Offensive Tackle

After transferring from Kansas in 2022, Corey Robinson became a consistent contributor for the Yellow Jackets. He started all 12 games as a freshman and appeared in 12 of 13 games a year later.

This season, the Roswell High School (Ga) product started the final seven games of the season but lost some playing time to Ethan McKenny. Robinson was graded as the best pass blocker in the nation by Pro Football Focus this season.

The junior will play his final season at Arkansas. Even though Georgia Tech landed a talented recruiting class on the offensive line, losing a solid, experienced player could hurt the team early in the season.

#2. Romello Height, Edge

Romello Height will go to his fourth school after spending a year at Georgia Tech. He was an important contributor for the Yellow Jackets with 34 tackles, 2.5 sacks, 6.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles an interception and a pass deflection.

Height’s stay in Atlanta was short but he played an important role. The team is facing a lot of changes along the defensive line. The Dublin, Georgia native might be their most painful defensive departure heading into 2025, as he joins the Texas Tech Red Raiders.

#1. Eric Singleton Jr., Wide Receiver

The 5-foor-1,190-pound wide receiver led the team in yards the past two seasons. He was also the top-ranked receiver in the transfer portal by 247Sports. His absence will leave a considerable hole in the Yellow Jackets offense.

Eric Singleton Jr. caught 104 passes for 1,468 yards and 10 scores in his two seasons in Atlanta and will now strengthen Auburn's revamped passing attack.

Brent Key has tried to fill the gap by bringing in numerous receivers, including Eric Rivers, but the talented sophomore will be hard to replace in the Georgia Tech passing offense.

